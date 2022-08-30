ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Hyperpigmentation & Dark Circles Are No Match for This Brightening Serum That Shoppers Call 'Liquid Gold'

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDzz2_0hbQ4xqN00

If you’ve been less than impressed by your complexion lately, then it may be time to invest in a brightening serum to add some life back to your dull skin while lessening the appearance of hyperpigmentation , acne scarring, and dark circles in the process. And the Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum from Ranavat at Sephora is being called “liquid gold” by those who’ve tried it.

The Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum is a vegan blend of cell-repairing and hyperpigmentation-banishing saffron, soothing and redness-reducing tumeric, and radiance-reviving licorice root. It sinks deep into the skin to restore vibrance, glow, and diminish dark spots and fine lines. In fact, an independent clinical study of 32 subjects found that after 4 weeks 100% of the subjects saw a significant reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

“In Ayurveda, saffron is considered a ‘miracle elixir’ for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties,” the Radiant Rani serum description reads on Sephora’s website. “This serum brightens, visibly firms, and improves complexion for the look of glowing, youthful, and resilient skin.”

Ranavat Radiant Rani Mini Brightening Saffron Serum


Buy Now

$35



Buy now
Sign Up

And according to those who have tried it, this stuff is a holy grail. One five-star reviewer called it a “must buy” and wrote, “One of the best skincare products I have ever purchased. I’m currently on my fourth bottle and will continue to purchase this. Helps brighten, moisturize, and just overall improve the skin. The number of compliments I have gotten on my bare skin after I started using this has been insane.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This serum is liquid gold in a bottle! It goes on so smoothly and adds the most beautiful glow to the skin! I’ve been using it every day for a month paired with my Kansa wand and my skin looks brighter, more even, more supple … I cannot express what a game-changer this serum has been!”

You can try out the serum for $35 before upgrading to the full-size bottle for $135 . Yes, it’s pricey. But the reviews say it’s absolutely worth the splurge — you don’t know how great your skin can look until you put the Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum to the test.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Aging Face Serums That Work Like Botox In A Bottle, Experts Say

This post has been updated since its initial 05/09/21 publish date to include more expert insight. A good serum can make all the difference in your skincare, especially when it comes to hiding signs of aging. Whether you’re concerned about wrinkles, sagging skin, or uneven skin tone, chances are there’s a product designed particularly for your needs. The challenge? Finding the right one for you. To make it a little easier (and much less daunting), we rounded up 4 face serums that work better than botox. With incredible customer reviews and ratings, these facial serums address key signs of aging, helping you achieve the youthful complexion you’re after.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquid Gold#Serum#Dark Skin#Vegan
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Treatments For Dark Spots, Once And For All

Typically caused by sun exposure and general aging, hyperpigmentation is a common beauty issue that many of us will run into at some point in our lives. While dark spots shouldn’t be reason for alarm, you may find yourself wishing for a more even skin tone. Luckily, there are many treatments and products out there that can help you target this particular problem. But which ones will work the best?
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Costco
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Is lemon water good for you?

LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
HEALTH
shefinds

2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

SheKnows

66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy