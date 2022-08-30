Hyperpigmentation & Dark Circles Are No Match for This Brightening Serum That Shoppers Call 'Liquid Gold'

If you’ve been less than impressed by your complexion lately, then it may be time to invest in a brightening serum to add some life back to your dull skin while lessening the appearance of hyperpigmentation , acne scarring, and dark circles in the process. And the Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum from Ranavat at Sephora is being called “liquid gold” by those who’ve tried it.

The Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum is a vegan blend of cell-repairing and hyperpigmentation-banishing saffron, soothing and redness-reducing tumeric, and radiance-reviving licorice root. It sinks deep into the skin to restore vibrance, glow, and diminish dark spots and fine lines. In fact, an independent clinical study of 32 subjects found that after 4 weeks 100% of the subjects saw a significant reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

“In Ayurveda, saffron is considered a ‘miracle elixir’ for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties,” the Radiant Rani serum description reads on Sephora’s website. “This serum brightens, visibly firms, and improves complexion for the look of glowing, youthful, and resilient skin.”

And according to those who have tried it, this stuff is a holy grail. One five-star reviewer called it a “must buy” and wrote, “One of the best skincare products I have ever purchased. I’m currently on my fourth bottle and will continue to purchase this. Helps brighten, moisturize, and just overall improve the skin. The number of compliments I have gotten on my bare skin after I started using this has been insane.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This serum is liquid gold in a bottle! It goes on so smoothly and adds the most beautiful glow to the skin! I’ve been using it every day for a month paired with my Kansa wand and my skin looks brighter, more even, more supple … I cannot express what a game-changer this serum has been!”

You can try out the serum for $35 before upgrading to the full-size bottle for $135 . Yes, it’s pricey. But the reviews say it’s absolutely worth the splurge — you don’t know how great your skin can look until you put the Radiant Rani Brightening Saffron Serum to the test.