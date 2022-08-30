Read full article on original website
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case
Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Rochester to Add to Your Calendar
It's practically fall which means flannels, PSLs, sweaters, and beer! Ok, beer is good any time of year but Oktoberfest is coming up and there are some Oktoberfest celebrations happening right here in Rochester, Minnesota. I've always thought it was funny that Oktoberfest isn't celebrated in October in Germany, it's...
Rochester and Champlin Park to Clash for Class B State Title
The Minnesota Baseball Association Class B Tournament Championship table has been set. The Rochester Royals will play the Champlin Park LoGators 7:30 Sunday night in Dundas. The Royals have to be defeated twice for the LoGators to be state champions. If Champlin Park wins Sunday night then the two teams...
Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester
TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
There’s a Literal Castle for Sale in Rochester, MI
There's a home on the market that is a literal castle. The outside, the inside, all of it! Sadly, it's not for sale in Rochester, Minnesota but it is for sale in a sister Rochester, Rochester, Michigan. Obviously it's not a castle that was built in medieval times, this home...
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
Man Charged With Abduction and Cannon Falls High Speed Chase
Cannon Falls, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Multiple felony charges were filed today against a Minneapolis man accused of abducting the woman and leading Cannon Falls Police on a high-speed chase. 25-year-old Daquairius Black was arraigned in Goodhue County Court on kidnapping, false imprisonment fleeing police and illegal possession of a...
Missing Person Alert Issued for Vulnerable Adult at MN State Fair
Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a vulnerable adult last seen at the Minnesota State Fair. The alert says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was attending the fair Wednesday when he got separated from the group he was with. He’s described as 5’ 6”, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes.
Guess the Date of Rochester’s First Freeze to Win a New Furnace For Your Home
Summer has come to an end and it's time to start preparing for another MinneSNOWta winter. The good news is we've teamed up with K&S Heating to make sure you stay warm and cozy this winter with a chance to win a brand new furnace for your home!. How Does...
Rochester Man Busted For Mushroom Grow Operation Gets Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two people who admitted to charges connected to a hallucinogenic mushroom growing was sentenced today. 24-year-old Austin Dahl was given a stayed prison sentence of nearly 5 1/2 years and was placed on probation for five years. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of another first-degree drug charge and a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
Valleyfair Looking to Fill 250 Jobs Before Halloween Event
SHAKOPEE -- Valleyfair is looking to fill 250 jobs before their upcoming Tricks and Treats Halloween event. Available positions include ride operators, security, food and beverage, games and more. Starting pay is at $17 an hour, or $20 per hour for security positions. You must be at least 16 years-old...
