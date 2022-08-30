ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, MN
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
ROCHESTER, MN
Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case

Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids

This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
MANKATO, MN
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
HASTINGS, MN
Missing Minnesota Infant Found in Western Wisconsin

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a happy ending early this morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension canceled a statewide missing person alert for 9-month-old Jahki Forrester after the Scott County Sheriff's Office notified the BCA that the baby and his non-custodial mother have been found. Sheriff Luke Hennen says 26-year-old Zenitra Lee and her child were located around 5 AM by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office across the Mississippi River from Red Wing in Hager City, Wisconsin.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota’s ‘Best Burgers’ Are Only an Hour From Rochester

TripAdvisor is out with its list of the Best Burgers in all 50 states, and the Best Burger here in Minnesota is just a quick drive from Rochester. There are a LOT of places that serve hamburgers, not only here in Rochester but across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But to win the coveted title of Best Burgers in the entire state of Minnesota, I'm guessing you've gotta have REALLY good burgers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
ROCHESTER, MN
Probation Violation Sends Rochester DUI Offender to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a long history of drunk driving offenses has had her probation revoked and is headed to prison. An Olmsted County judge today ordered 34-year-old Agol Mayen to serve a six-year prison sentence for a first-degree felony DWI conviction. When she entered a guilty plea to the charge back in May, the judge gave her another opportunity to avoid prison by giving her a stayed sentence and placing her on probation for five years.
ROCHESTER, MN
Missing Person Alert Issued for Vulnerable Adult at MN State Fair

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a vulnerable adult last seen at the Minnesota State Fair. The alert says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was attending the fair Wednesday when he got separated from the group he was with. He’s described as 5’ 6”, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes.
MANKATO, MN
Rochester Man Busted For Mushroom Grow Operation Gets Probation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two people who admitted to charges connected to a hallucinogenic mushroom growing was sentenced today. 24-year-old Austin Dahl was given a stayed prison sentence of nearly 5 1/2 years and was placed on probation for five years. He earlier entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of another first-degree drug charge and a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
