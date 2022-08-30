Giselda “Chela” Mayans Garcia, 57, of Jefferson passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home. Chela was born on June 12, 1965 in Brownsville, Texas to Diego F. and Raquel (Chica) Mayans. She grew up with 11 siblings in Brownsville and graduated from Brownsville High School. Chela met her high school sweetheart, Luis, and in June of 1992 they married at their home in Brownsville. They later raised two sons.

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO