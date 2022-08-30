ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater: From patrol officer to chief, Dan Meyer says he’s invested

Seated behind his desk at the Whitewater Police Department, Police Chief Dan Meyer’s demeanor is quiet and approachable. He arrived in Whitewater in 2010, at the age of 22, to take a position as a patrol officer. Today, a husband and father of three, Meyer said he’s eager to continue serving Whitewater, with additional plans to shape the city’s police department, and stay longterm.
Fort Fall Fiesta returns Sept. 17

The Unity Project of Fort Atkinson will be co-hosting its fifth Fort Fall Fiesta. The bilingual festival brings together English and Spanish speakers within the community for an afternoon of food, music, dancing and kids’ activities. This year’s event will be held in Jones Park on Saturday, Sept. 17,...
Paid advertisement: Fort Fall Fiesta to be held Saturday, Sept. 17

The Fifth Annual Fort Fall Fiesta, a bilingual festival bringing together English and Spanish speakers, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. in Jones Park, Fort Atkinson. The event is co-sponsored by the Unity Project of Fort Atkinson, along with Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Healthcare, Madison Area Technical College, mkCellular and Griffin Ford.
Whitewater area waterway cleanup to be held at Cravath lakefront Park

The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works has announced that it will be hosting an event sponsored by Protect Wisconsin Waterways. The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Cravath Lakefront Park, 341 S. Fremont St. According to the release, a goal of...
Marilyn Elizabeth Bruns

Marilyn Elizabeth Bruns, age 86 of Johnson Creek, received her crown of eternal life on August 27, 2022, surrounded by all of her daughters. She was born on October 13, 1935, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Marshall and Lucille (Malinowski) Gallot. She married Donald William Bruns on April 29, 1961. He preceded her in death on June 22, 2017.
‘What’s up with Michael Clish’: Can you say Gemuetlichkeit Days?

Gemuetlichkeit Days, the long-running, German-heritage-inspired festival will be held Sept. 16-18, with most of the festival’s events planned to take place at Jefferson County Fair Park. Wednesday, Michael, the Fort Atkinson Online production crew and this year’s Gemuetlichkeit Days Festival King and Queen Corby and Bethany Stallman met in...
Fort Parks and Rec to host ‘World of Wheels’

The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will be hosting an event titled: “World of Wheels.”. The event will provide truck enthusiasts of all ages an opportunity to climb inside various cars, trucks and emergency vehicles for an up-close glimpse into the world of big trucks and equipment.
Giselda ‘Chela’ Mayans Garcia

Giselda “Chela” Mayans Garcia, 57, of Jefferson passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home. Chela was born on June 12, 1965 in Brownsville, Texas to Diego F. and Raquel (Chica) Mayans. She grew up with 11 siblings in Brownsville and graduated from Brownsville High School. Chela met her high school sweetheart, Luis, and in June of 1992 they married at their home in Brownsville. They later raised two sons.
