Industry

Restaurants See Hot-and-Cold Relationships with Gen Z

Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
RESTAURANTS
High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers

Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PayrHealth Acquires Supero to Boost Healthcare Credentialing Services

PayrHealth has acquired Supero Healthcare Solutions to add more extensive credentialing services to its existing suite of payor relationship management solutions. With this acquisition, PayrHealth can now offer a proven provider enrollment and credentialing solution that’s been in use for more than 10 years, replacing the more limited credentialing solutions the company previously offered, according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
BUSINESS
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending

Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
SMALL BUSINESS
Gap, American Eagle Begin Offering Logistics Services

In an era where supply chain logjams have underlined the value of delivery speed, clothing retailers Gap and American Eagle are banking on their expertise in logistics to drive revenue. The companies want other businesses — their competitors included — to take advantage of their distribution networks and warehouses, The...
RETAIL
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria

Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
WORLD
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service

Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
SOFTWARE
Telehealth 98point6 Secures $20M, Signs First Tech Licensing Deal

Virtual primary care startup 98point6 raised $20 million in a funding round and also signed its first licensing deal for its technology with MultiCare Health System’s hybrid ambulatory care division Indigo Health. “Indigo Health’s strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a...
BUSINESS
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses

Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
SMALL BUSINESS
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging BNPL to Beat the Cost-of-Living Crisis

Retailers are having a rough go of it in 2022. Inflation is at 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. The pandemic continues to linger as well, with outbreaks and new variants unexpectedly disrupting staff schedules and consumer spending habits.
RETAIL
Moneyflow, Aion Bank Partner to Expand Debt Funding Across Europe

Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Is Now the Time for Suppliers to Reconsider Card Acceptance?

We’re in a different business environment than we’ve seen in decades. And according to John Weinrich, head of U.S. sales at Boost Payment Solutions, there’s an opportunity for enterprises, regardless of size and vertical, to consider or reconsider card acceptance. Inflation is top of mind and the...
CREDITS & LOANS
Balance Money Debuts Digital Banking Service

Balance Money has rolled out a digital banking service, to help offer financial insights geared to younger customers, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). The digital banking service will offer automated real-time spend management to help people avoid “the mental gymnastics of looking at their bank account to figure out how much money is safe to spend.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Former ACI Worldwide Banking Unit Debuts as FinTech Firm Dragonfly

Digital banking and treasury management FinTech company Dragonfly Financial Technologies has launched as an independent company after the completion of private equity firm One Equity Partners’ acquisition of payments software provider ACI Worldwide’s corporate online banking unit. With its new autonomy and resources, Dragonfly will add innovations to...
BUSINESS
