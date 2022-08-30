Read full article on original website
Restaurants See Hot-and-Cold Relationships with Gen Z
Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
Restaurants Drive Loyalty Program Engagement by Putting Customers in Control
As restaurant brands look to boost consumers’ engagement, some are finding that the way to keep customers coming back is by putting them in charge of their own loyalty rewards. Fast-casual brand Rubio’s Restaurants, for one, which has more than 150 restaurants across California, Nevada and Arizona, announced last...
High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers
Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
PayrHealth Acquires Supero to Boost Healthcare Credentialing Services
PayrHealth has acquired Supero Healthcare Solutions to add more extensive credentialing services to its existing suite of payor relationship management solutions. With this acquisition, PayrHealth can now offer a proven provider enrollment and credentialing solution that’s been in use for more than 10 years, replacing the more limited credentialing solutions the company previously offered, according to a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
How PSD3 Can Turn Security Into Frictionless Experience for eCommerce Customers
Back in June, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published its response to the European Commission’s call for advice on its review of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). That review is set to lead to a re-revised payments services directive in the coming years that the industry is referring to as PSD3.
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Gap, American Eagle Begin Offering Logistics Services
In an era where supply chain logjams have underlined the value of delivery speed, clothing retailers Gap and American Eagle are banking on their expertise in logistics to drive revenue. The companies want other businesses — their competitors included — to take advantage of their distribution networks and warehouses, The...
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
Tech Startup Mickey Merges With B2B Marketplace MaterialsXchange to Form Lumber Exchange
Mickey, a tech startup digitizing the trading of physical commodities, has joined with B2B eCommerce and digital marketplace MaterialsXchange, which matches lumber buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). This will expand Mickey’s footprint into the commodity lumber verticals. MaterialsXchange Co-Founder...
Telehealth 98point6 Secures $20M, Signs First Tech Licensing Deal
Virtual primary care startup 98point6 raised $20 million in a funding round and also signed its first licensing deal for its technology with MultiCare Health System’s hybrid ambulatory care division Indigo Health. “Indigo Health’s strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses
Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
Restaurant Roundup: McDonald’s Reacts to CA Bill; Zomato Tests Intercity Delivery
As fast food restaurant employees at every step of the corporate ladder wait for Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision on a bill passed in the state’s senate Monday (Aug. 29), which calls for new standards for fast food workers’ wages, schedules and working conditions, fast food restaurants’ corporate offices are growing concerned.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Leveraging BNPL to Beat the Cost-of-Living Crisis
Retailers are having a rough go of it in 2022. Inflation is at 9.1%, according to the consumer price index, and supply chain disruptions mean inventory shortages that frustrate both merchants and consumers. The pandemic continues to linger as well, with outbreaks and new variants unexpectedly disrupting staff schedules and consumer spending habits.
Moneyflow, Aion Bank Partner to Expand Debt Funding Across Europe
Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
Is Now the Time for Suppliers to Reconsider Card Acceptance?
We’re in a different business environment than we’ve seen in decades. And according to John Weinrich, head of U.S. sales at Boost Payment Solutions, there’s an opportunity for enterprises, regardless of size and vertical, to consider or reconsider card acceptance. Inflation is top of mind and the...
Balance Money Debuts Digital Banking Service
Balance Money has rolled out a digital banking service, to help offer financial insights geared to younger customers, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). The digital banking service will offer automated real-time spend management to help people avoid “the mental gymnastics of looking at their bank account to figure out how much money is safe to spend.”
Fidelity Bank, eco.business Fund Team to Expand Agribusiness Financing in Ghana
The eco.business Fund, an impact investor advised by Finance in Motion, has invested in the West African nation of Ghana by extending $15 million to Fidelity Bank, a press release said Wednesday (Aug. 31). Fidelity Bank will lend to agribusinesses across the value chain, including food production, logistics and supply...
Following Other Online Providers, Affirm Boosts APY on Savings Accounts
Affirm has announced that its savings accounts now offer an annual percent yield (APY) of 1.5%, noting that’s 11.5 times the national average. That APY became effective as of Wednesday (Aug. 31) and may change at any time, the company said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) blog post. “When...
Former ACI Worldwide Banking Unit Debuts as FinTech Firm Dragonfly
Digital banking and treasury management FinTech company Dragonfly Financial Technologies has launched as an independent company after the completion of private equity firm One Equity Partners’ acquisition of payments software provider ACI Worldwide’s corporate online banking unit. With its new autonomy and resources, Dragonfly will add innovations to...
