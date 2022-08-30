Read full article on original website
WEEKEND FOOTBALL — Saturday clash will tell us more about Hoopa
By Ray Hamill — Week two of the high school football season will present some different challenges for a number of teams, as two in particular try to keep their fast start going. The Hoopa Warriors (1-0) came into the new season with high expectations for a senior-heavy roster...
A-K Valley H.S. football notebook: Apollo-Ridge weathers storm in emotional victory
Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba was overcome with emotion, tears flowing down his face, after speaking with his team following a highly emotional 34-19 home victory over Valley on Friday. Injuries to key players and deficits at halftime and in the fourth quarter challenged the Vikings players. But they rallied around...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
