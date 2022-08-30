Read full article on original website
WTOP
Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public...
loudounnow.com
Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Halt Special Grand Jury Investigation of Loudoun Schools
The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday ruled the special grand jury empaneled to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools’ handling of student sexual assault cases may continue. The investigation stems from a case in which a Loudoun student sexually assaulted a student in a school bathroom and later was transferred...
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Inside Nova
Groups to hold meeting on county future
With plans for a data center and solar projects imminent, nine local groups will host a discussion about how they'll affect Culpeper County. “There are other issues surrounding these projects that both our elected officials and the citizens of Culpeper need to fully discuss, especially as we’re updating the Comprehensive Plan,” said Andrew Gutowski, the spokesperson for the Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth. “This upcoming town hall will give us a chance to discuss the future of Culpeper.”
royalexaminer.com
McFadden cites Town Code to question legal authority of mayor regarding Town personnel matters – But does it really matter?
Royal Examiner has communicated extensively with Joe McFadden in recent weeks on the legal dynamics of his verbal resignation of August 8, and subsequent questions surrounding processes or a lack thereof to make that resignation “formally accepted” and binding. During those communications the former councilman, it appears by recent majority council consensus, raised a peripheral issue that could impact his situation. That issue is Town Code boundaries on mayoral authority regarding personnel matters.
WJLA
2nd Fairfax Co. School Board candidate drops out of race amid national anthem controversy
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The second Republican candidate running for Fairfax County School Board announced Thursday she is dropping out of the race after she laughed at an autistic boy singing the national anthem at a school board meeting. Stephanie Lundquist-Arora says she is no longer a candidate.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia Supreme Court: Investigation of Loudoun County Schools over bathroom assaults can proceed
A special grand jury investigation into the handling of two sexual assault cases by Loudoun County school officials can proceed, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled Friday.
royalexaminer.com
Orivel William Baker (1937 – 2022)
Orivel William Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Warren County. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private. Orivel was born March...
royalexaminer.com
WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Strasburg – September 7
WCHS vs Culpeper – Girls Volleyball – September 6. Joins us on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Cupeper High School. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm. Catch all the...
royalexaminer.com
Commentary: No solution, but gun buybacks can be a small part of overall crime prevention
They’re easy to sponsor and hold. They allow residents, especially in crime-ridden communities around the commonwealth, to feel encouraged. They take a handful of tools of murder off the streets. Many localities in Virginia have sponsored gun buybacks this summer. They include Richmond, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Roanoke. The town...
WHSV
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
royalexaminer.com
Sepsis Awareness Month
As we are now in September, we ask everyone to be aware that this month is International Sepsis Awareness month. It is hard to accept the huge numbers of people all over the world who suffer and even die from this medical emergency condition. In fact, more people worldwide die...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants
Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
ffxnow.com
Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?
Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211, Lee Highway, and Route 626, Rock Mills Road. Police say that a 2020 Subaru...
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
fredericksburg.today
Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford
Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
