Warren County, VA

WTOP

Prince William supervisors mull changes to public comment

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County officials are considering changing public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. Board Chair Ann Wheeler recently voiced concerns about the structure of public...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Groups to hold meeting on county future

With plans for a data center and solar projects imminent, nine local groups will host a discussion about how they'll affect Culpeper County. “There are other issues surrounding these projects that both our elected officials and the citizens of Culpeper need to fully discuss, especially as we’re updating the Comprehensive Plan,” said Andrew Gutowski, the spokesperson for the Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth. “This upcoming town hall will give us a chance to discuss the future of Culpeper.”
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
McFadden cites Town Code to question legal authority of mayor regarding Town personnel matters – But does it really matter?

Royal Examiner has communicated extensively with Joe McFadden in recent weeks on the legal dynamics of his verbal resignation of August 8, and subsequent questions surrounding processes or a lack thereof to make that resignation “formally accepted” and binding. During those communications the former councilman, it appears by recent majority council consensus, raised a peripheral issue that could impact his situation. That issue is Town Code boundaries on mayoral authority regarding personnel matters.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Scott Lloyd
royalexaminer.com

Orivel William Baker (1937 – 2022)

Orivel William Baker, 85, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022, at Shenandoah Senior Living in Warren County. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private. Orivel was born March...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Fair holds Senior Citizens Day

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is back this week. It kicked off on Monday and has been busy with food, rides, livestock shows, and music. On Wednesday, the fair held its Senior Citizens Day and the entertainment got kicked up a notch with the return of harness racing.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Sepsis Awareness Month

As we are now in September, we ask everyone to be aware that this month is International Sepsis Awareness month. It is hard to accept the huge numbers of people all over the world who suffer and even die from this medical emergency condition. In fact, more people worldwide die...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants

Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: Have you had trouble getting trash collected lately?

Trash collection has become a hot mess in Fairfax County of late. After FFXnow reported earlier this week on local officials’ efforts to address an avalanche of complaints, many community members added their tales of woe to the ongoing saga of late or entirely neglected pickups, ineffectual communication, and reductions in service without accompanying decreases in fees.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Update on the Enon Water Tank in Stafford

Stafford continues to invest in its utility infrastructure by constructing its newest elevated water storage tank. The $6.25 million project for the new tank, located off Enon Road, will hold two million gallons of water once it is completed in the fall of 2023. This additional water tank is needed...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

