ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

Smith Drive mobile home burns overnight

A 16 x 80 mobile home on Smith Drive caught fire late Friday night. The unit was unoccupied and appeared to have been abandoned. Just before midnight, Warren County Firefighters from NorthEast, Culkin and other stations in the county responded to a report of an abandoned mobile home fire on Smith Road.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Warren County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Warren County, MS
Government
WAPT

Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
fox8live.com

Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Sheriff Pace#The Big Black River
AOL Corp

Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester

Funeral arrangements for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester have been announced. The Homegoing Celebration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sep. 10 at noon. The celebration will be held at the Vicksburg city Auditorium at 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Patrons line up at the pumps for $2.88 a gallon in Vicksburg

Gasoline is expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. At least, not as expensive as it has been as of late. Vehicles are lining up at the pumps at Circle K off South Frontage Road to take advantage of $2.88 a gallon on Circle K Fuel Day. Vicksburg Daily...
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Several Vicksburg-Warren School District vehicles had catalytic converters stolen

Several Vicksburg-Warren School District vehicles were reported to have catalytic converters stolen from them over the weekend. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, county authorities were alerted Monday to the theft. Investigations revealed that several vehicles at the bus maintenance barn on Highway 27 had catalytic converters cut from...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
JACKSON, MS
Garden & Gun

What It’s Like to Run a Restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, Right Now

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are currently without reliable running water. On Monday, officials announced that due to recent heavy rains, the Pearl River had overflowed its banks and pushed river water into the larger of the capital city’s two water treatment plants, causing problems that disrupted its operations. All tap water has been declared unsafe to drink, and with little or no water pressure in many areas, residents are unable to shower or flush toilets.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
JACKSON, MS
Insider

'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'

Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.
JACKSON, MS
Tennessee Tribune

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis

JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy