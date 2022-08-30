Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
New Mt Elem Church collecting water for Jackson residents until noon Saturday
Pastor Leonard Walker at New Mt Elem Church is asking for bottled water donations to add to their collections for Jackson residents suffering the water crisis. “We’ve got two trucks and a trailer out here, just trying to help out any way we can,” Pastor Walker said. Walker...
vicksburgnews.com
Smith Drive mobile home burns overnight
A 16 x 80 mobile home on Smith Drive caught fire late Friday night. The unit was unoccupied and appeared to have been abandoned. Just before midnight, Warren County Firefighters from NorthEast, Culkin and other stations in the county responded to a report of an abandoned mobile home fire on Smith Road.
WLBT
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
WAPT
Jackson Water Crisis: Morgan & Morgan along with Hinds County Sheriff hosting water & supplies giveaway
JACKSON, Miss. — Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones along with Morgan & Morgan's Disaster Response Team will be handing out water and supplies Wednesday at noon. Those affected by the Jackson water emergency can go to Cade Chapel M.B. Church at 1000 West Ridgeway St at noon. In addition...
vicksburgnews.com
Collaboration between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices leads to felony arrest
A suspect is in custody and faces felony eluding and child endangerment charges thanks to cross-county communication between Warren County and Yazoo County Sheriff’s Offices. Friday morning, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace spotted a vehicle at the City Front, on the other side of the sea wall. Noting suspicious...
fox8live.com
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure. Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River. Running...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say
The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
vicksburgnews.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester
Funeral arrangements for Warren County Lt. Sam Winchester have been announced. The Homegoing Celebration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sep. 10 at noon. The celebration will be held at the Vicksburg city Auditorium at 901 Monroe Street, Vicksburg, MS. Funeral services will be held at W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home...
vicksburgnews.com
Patrons line up at the pumps for $2.88 a gallon in Vicksburg
Gasoline is expensive, but it doesn’t have to be. At least, not as expensive as it has been as of late. Vehicles are lining up at the pumps at Circle K off South Frontage Road to take advantage of $2.88 a gallon on Circle K Fuel Day. Vicksburg Daily...
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
vicksburgnews.com
Several Vicksburg-Warren School District vehicles had catalytic converters stolen
Several Vicksburg-Warren School District vehicles were reported to have catalytic converters stolen from them over the weekend. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, county authorities were alerted Monday to the theft. Investigations revealed that several vehicles at the bus maintenance barn on Highway 27 had catalytic converters cut from...
WLBT
Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
Garden & Gun
What It’s Like to Run a Restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, Right Now
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, are currently without reliable running water. On Monday, officials announced that due to recent heavy rains, the Pearl River had overflowed its banks and pushed river water into the larger of the capital city’s two water treatment plants, causing problems that disrupted its operations. All tap water has been declared unsafe to drink, and with little or no water pressure in many areas, residents are unable to shower or flush toilets.
Walmart, Salvation Army to distribute water in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart and the Salvation Army of Jackson distributed water to neighbors in need on Wednesday at the store’s location on Greenway Drive. Neighbors in Jackson were left with little to no potable drinking water after last week’s flooding from the Pearl River. The flooding caused issues at the O.B. […]
Jackson water crisis forces residents to find alternatives
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The water pressure at James Brown’s home in Jackson was so low the faucets barely dripped. He couldn’t cook. He couldn’t bathe. But he still had to work. The 73-year-old tree-cutter hauled bags of ice into his truck at a gas station...
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'
Flickr (I do not own rights to this photography) I love the idea of barbeque in the backyard on Memorial Day. Sometimes though it gets a little hot and you've had a long week. This year I decided I'm going out for a nice protein sized burger. I compiled a list of places. I found these online and wanted to share them with you. Here's the list I found. I will be going to number #3, so wait for it. So many places on my bucket list. Here goes to them.
Tennessee Tribune
Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Response for Mississippi Water Crisis
JACKSON, MS. – Sept. 2, 2022 – The Regions Foundation, an Alabama based nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, on Friday announced a $25,000 grant to the United Way of the Capital Area in support of the Jackson Water Crisis Relief Fund. In addition, Regions Bank announced a range of special bank services to assist customers in the area who are directly impacted by the crisis.
Comments / 0