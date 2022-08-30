LeBron James says Bronny is leaning toward going to college

Katie Goodale/The Augusta Chronicle

LeBron and Savannah James said in a recent interview with Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated that their oldest son, Bronny, is leaning toward going to college after graduating high school next year.

Bronny, a four-star prospect in the class of 2023, has not publicly stated his intentions after high school, but he seemingly has several options to consider. He can opt to turn pro by signing with the NBA G League, Overtime Elite or another league, or he can spend time in the college ranks.

LeBron recently cleared the air by stating Bronny hasn’t taken any visits and has had only a few calls with coaches. However, he has reportedly garnered plenty of interest from Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC among others.

While Bronny has not yet taken an official visit, the collegiate route is looking increasingly possible for him. His mother believes it is the path that he wants to take.

“(Bronny) wants to have a collegiate career,” Savannah said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

LeBron agreed that Bronny “wants to go the college route.”

Bronny, who is listed at 6 feet, 4 inches, recently turned in a strong summer of performances in various events across the country and in France with the California Basketball Club. The showing prompted ESPN to bump his class ranking up from No. 40 to No. 35 in its latest update.

Now a senior, Bronny figures to continue to fluctuate in various rankings ahead of his final season with Sierra Canyon. He will certainly pick up more scholarship offers throughout the season as it is looking more certain that he will soon be in the collegiate ranks.