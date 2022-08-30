ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

wskg.org

Police seeing more drug overdoses at the New York State Fair

WRVO – State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. “We had about four or five on the grounds, even before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHEC TV-10

Pines of Perinton tenant files lawsuit

PERINTON, N.Y. A negligence lawsuit has been filed against Winn Companies, property owners of the Pines of Perinton. The tenant who filed it says she’s had a legal battle with the company before. “This is not the first time that they’re being sued by my mom, because my dad...
PERINTON, NY
Bring Me The News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WETM 18 News

Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
City
Town Of Pittsford, NY
City
Penfield, NY
Town Of Pittsford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Accused Zeldin attacker in court tomorrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is in town today. News10NBC just heard from him at the Tops Xpress on Winton Road. Zeldin spoke about public safety and addressed a recent smash-and-grab case in the city’s North Winton neighborhood. Meanwhile, the man accused of attacking...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Fraud#Esl Federal Credit Union#Construction Loan#Morgan Communities
96.1 The Breeze

2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison

New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
WHEC TV-10

State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller,...
ALABAMA STATE
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
waer.org

No tax on student loans in New York state

New York state will not tax student loans covered by President Joe Biden's forgiveness plan. The Tax Foundation, a Washington-based think tank, listed New York as one of 13 states that could potentially treat the forgiven loans as income. But the state Tax Department says it does not intend to impose the income tax. That matches up with federal tax policy.
INCOME TAX

