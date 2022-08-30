ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Documents: Surveillance video captured fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The fatal stabbing of a Surf City hemp shop employee was captured on the store’s surveillance video, recently filed court documents reveal. Charles Michael Haywood, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 42-year-old Margaret Bracey last month.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drugs and guns seized in Bolton after police chase ends in crash

Bolton, NC (WWAY) – Wednesday August 31, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators were in the Bolton community of Columbus County looking into complaints of illegal drug activity. During this investigation, police saw a suspect’s vehicle traveling down Andrew Jackson highway. As they turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the suspect refused to stop. During the chase, the suspect, Alton Terrill Smith, 37, of Bolton, attempted to hit two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, and did hit one of investigator’s vehicle — causing a crash.
BOLTON, NC
WMBF

1 hurt in shooting at Murrells Inlet bar, police say

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a Grand Strand bar earlier this week, according to the Horry County Police Department. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Player 1 Up, located on Highway 17 Business.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolivia, NC
Southport, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Southport, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man charged in deadly heroin overdose

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges, including death by distribution, after the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose death on Patsy Lane. According to a news release, detectives located heroin and learned that Fred English was the heroin supplier. Detectives,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Little River man dies in Longs-area shooting; police investigating

A 51-year-old man died from gunshot injuries on Dewitt Road in Longs around 12:15 a.m. Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the deceased as Berlie Michael III of Little River. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston later this week, Fowler added.
LONGS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CCSO makes arrest after investigation into methamphetamine distribution

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – During the months of July and August 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Eastern portion of Columbus County. On August 29th, 2022, Vice-Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located on...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested in Wilmington on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on drug charges. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Market Street on Tuesday around 7:05 pm. Officers say they observed drug paraphernalia upon approaching the vehicle and located several...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office. 71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Dosher Memorial Hospital
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police warn of ongoing phone scam

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Myrtle Beach are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recently was made aware of the scam, in which someone called people pretending to be a member of the MBPD. The person also allegedly asks...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coroner’s office identifies body found on road in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting death early Friday Morning. Berlie Michael III, 51, of Little River, was found dead in the roadway Friday morning in the Longs area. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, around 12:15...
LONGS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Deputy arrests man who allegedly stole fuel in Columbus County using homemade trailer

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest of a man they say stole at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel last week. The Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted on August 16th about a victim who had the diesel fuel removed from his truck, after leaving his truck parked overnight at Filters and Hydraulics in Riegelwood.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWAY NewsChannel 3

7 charged after narcotics division focuses on complaints in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Beginning in July, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics substances in the Whiteville community of Columbus County. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received multiple narcotics complaints concerning illegal activity. During the investigation, three search...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram promotes new Chief Deputy

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An awards ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia promoted several officers to new roles. The biggest promotion came for Brian Chism, who was promoted to Chief Deputy by Sheriff John Ingram. Chief Chism has been with the Sheriff’s Office...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy