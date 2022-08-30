Pretty is a 3-year-old girl who weighs around 70-80 pounds. She has been with the shelter since March and it's pretty hard to understand why. She definitely lives up to her name, in addition to being smart and playful. For a Pretty girl, her only flaw is that in certain situations, she can be a bit of a troublemaker. Pretty was surrendered to the shelter because she would often run loose with another dog and they got into some trouble with a couple of small dogs. Therefore, Pretty would probably do best in a home with a securely fenced yard and dogs that are on the bigger side. Pretty would will also benefit from regular exercise and consistent training.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO