Douglas County, OR

KDRV

FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire

MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Fire crews working on grass fire in Northwest Medford

Medford, Ore. - Crews are on scene of a grass fire burning near the corner of Lynn St. and Gore Ave. The fire was estimated to be about half an acre in size, but crews moved quickly on the scene to get it under control. The fire was burning in...
MEDFORD, OR
County
Douglas County, OR
County
Klamath County, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: California supports Rum Creek Fire suppression efforts

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- As a Red Flag Alert for windy conditions causes demands today for more firefighting resources at the Rum Creek Fire, California is supporting that response. This week it sent four five-engine strike teams and support personnel to the deadly, growing wildfire in northern Josephine County that has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection

MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Thursday September 1st Midday Weather

Today highs will reach into the triple digits for Northern California and the Rogue Valley. Haze and smoke are still impacting our area and will continue for the next couple days. This weekend looks to be dry, hazy and sunny with temperatures cooling by the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Health risks associated with wildfire smoke

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Local health officials are encouraging residents to limit their exposure to the wildfire smoke present in the Rogue Valley. There has been an increase of smoke in the Rogue Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County. Symptoms from exposure to wildfire smoke can range from dry and itchy eyes or a cough, to difficulty breathing and a heart attack.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Two bodies start Klamath County investigation

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Meet Pretty!

Pretty is a 3-year-old girl who weighs around 70-80 pounds. She has been with the shelter since March and it's pretty hard to understand why. She definitely lives up to her name, in addition to being smart and playful. For a Pretty girl, her only flaw is that in certain situations, she can be a bit of a troublemaker. Pretty was surrendered to the shelter because she would often run loose with another dog and they got into some trouble with a couple of small dogs. Therefore, Pretty would probably do best in a home with a securely fenced yard and dogs that are on the bigger side. Pretty would will also benefit from regular exercise and consistent training.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Poor air quality canceling or relocating local high school sports games

As of right now, North Medford High School is relocating its football games to Willamette High School. JV football begins at 4:00 p.m. and Varsity begins at 7:00 p.m. Hidden Valley High School is relocating its football games to North Eugene High School. JV football begins at 4:00 p.m. and Varsity begins at 7:00 p.m.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Focusing on the Present

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass baseball catcher, Troy Osborne just started his junior year of high school. Most juniors start to focus on where they want to go to college or maybe, if they want to play sports in college. But Troy already knows where he'll be spending his...
GRANTS PASS, OR

