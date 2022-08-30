Read full article on original website
FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
FireWatch: ODF's Klamath-Lake District asks public help for holiday weekend with Red Flag Alert
KLAMATH & LAKE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Klamath-Lake District says Labor Day is among summer holiday weekends that bring an increase in abandoned campfires on area wildlands. This year it starts with a Red Flag Alert Friday for Klamath and Lake Counties. Campfires are prohibited as part...
Fire crews working on grass fire in Northwest Medford
Medford, Ore. - Crews are on scene of a grass fire burning near the corner of Lynn St. and Gore Ave. The fire was estimated to be about half an acre in size, but crews moved quickly on the scene to get it under control. The fire was burning in...
FireWatch: nearly 2,000 firefighting personnel face Friday's Red Flag Alert conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Forecast wind Friday could test firefighting progress against northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. Fire-supporting hot and dry weather will be compounded by windy conditions. The lightning-caused wildfire's Unified Command (UC) says tonight the fire's size is 16,583 acres burned with 1% containment and 1,934 personnel fighting...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
FireWatch: California supports Rum Creek Fire suppression efforts
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- As a Red Flag Alert for windy conditions causes demands today for more firefighting resources at the Rum Creek Fire, California is supporting that response. This week it sent four five-engine strike teams and support personnel to the deadly, growing wildfire in northern Josephine County that has...
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
FireWatch: DEQ extends Southwest Oregon smoke advisory "until further notice"
SALEM, Ore. -- "Until further notice." That's the time frame for an extended air quality advisory for Southwest Oregon from the state's Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today. DEQ is extending its air quality advisory for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties that otherwise was set to conclude today. The advisory...
Thursday September 1st Midday Weather
Today highs will reach into the triple digits for Northern California and the Rogue Valley. Haze and smoke are still impacting our area and will continue for the next couple days. This weekend looks to be dry, hazy and sunny with temperatures cooling by the middle of next week.
Health risks associated with wildfire smoke
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Local health officials are encouraging residents to limit their exposure to the wildfire smoke present in the Rogue Valley. There has been an increase of smoke in the Rogue Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County. Symptoms from exposure to wildfire smoke can range from dry and itchy eyes or a cough, to difficulty breathing and a heart attack.
Two bodies start Klamath County investigation
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police are investigating two Klamath County deaths today. Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers got involved in the case yesterday when Klamath County 911 fielded a report that a woman had been shot at 12009 Clovis Drive. OSP says Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputies also responded...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team takes down largest black-market marijuana operation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team and the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) have taken down the largest black-market marijuana operation this year. Early yesterday morning, both teams searched a property on Carberry Creek Road near Applegate Lake in Jacksonville. On the property...
45 tons of processed marijuana result of Josephine County search warrants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A find of 45 tons of processed marijuana is the result today of search warrants in Josephine County. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says yesterday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed four search warrants along Rockydale Road for illegal marijuana grow sites. It says...
Pet of the Week: Meet Pretty!
Pretty is a 3-year-old girl who weighs around 70-80 pounds. She has been with the shelter since March and it's pretty hard to understand why. She definitely lives up to her name, in addition to being smart and playful. For a Pretty girl, her only flaw is that in certain situations, she can be a bit of a troublemaker. Pretty was surrendered to the shelter because she would often run loose with another dog and they got into some trouble with a couple of small dogs. Therefore, Pretty would probably do best in a home with a securely fenced yard and dogs that are on the bigger side. Pretty would will also benefit from regular exercise and consistent training.
Poor air quality canceling or relocating local high school sports games
As of right now, North Medford High School is relocating its football games to Willamette High School. JV football begins at 4:00 p.m. and Varsity begins at 7:00 p.m. Hidden Valley High School is relocating its football games to North Eugene High School. JV football begins at 4:00 p.m. and Varsity begins at 7:00 p.m.
Focusing on the Present
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass baseball catcher, Troy Osborne just started his junior year of high school. Most juniors start to focus on where they want to go to college or maybe, if they want to play sports in college. But Troy already knows where he'll be spending his...
