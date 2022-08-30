Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
KOLD-TV
Cochise County Attorney’s Officer to review case of 7-year-old who brought guns to school
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Attorney’s Office will consider filing charges against the parents of a 7-year-old child who brought two handguns to school. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Cochise Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 29, for a...
iheart.com
Seven-Year-Old Boy Brought Two Guns To Elementary School
Authorities in Arizona are investigating after a seven-year-old boy showed up at school with two guns and ammunition. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a report that the boy was armed, and deputies were dispatched to the school. The sheriff's office said that officers met with the boy and school...
ABC 15 News
Second-grade student found with two guns at Cochise County elementary school
COCHISE, AZ — Authorities are investigating after a second-grade student was found with two guns at a southeastern Arizona school. On Monday, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was called to Cochise Elementary School for reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon. When deputies arrived they met with school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man was canceled Saturday, Sept. 3, after he was found safe. Arizona DPS said 68-year-old Glenn A. French was located after going missing for Friday afternoon. According to DPS, French endured a traumatic brain injury and...
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
Sheriff: 7-year-old caught with 2 guns at school in southern Arizona
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 7-year-old was allegedly found in possession of firearms and ammunition Monday at a school in southern Arizona, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were told the second grade student had a weapon in their backpack before they arrived at the campus and made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
After years of overpumping Cochise County residents look to regulate usage
Wells in communities throughout Southern Eastern Arizona are going dry and people who live there are now working to change that.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – From Ranching to Renaissance
After our visit to the Empire Ranch house, we continued to wander the dusty roads to check out the sights. Imagine our surprise when we came across a group of Renaissance Cosplay people. This event was not one of the more structured Renaissance Festivals that tour the country, rather this...
KOLD-TV
Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time
My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.
allsportstucson.com
Douglas earns “The Pick” trophy second consecutive year against rival Bisbee
BISBEE — The longtime rivals played a football game Friday night but Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees and Douglas coach Hunter Long engaged in something like a field-positioning chess match that went to the extreme of Vertrees twice calling punts on third down to catch the Bulldogs off-guard in attempt to place them deep in their territory.
Comments / 5