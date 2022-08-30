ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

AZFamily

2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

Seven-Year-Old Boy Brought Two Guns To Elementary School

Authorities in Arizona are investigating after a seven-year-old boy showed up at school with two guns and ammunition. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office received a report that the boy was armed, and deputies were dispatched to the school. The sheriff's office said that officers met with the boy and school...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man was canceled Saturday, Sept. 3, after he was found safe. Arizona DPS said 68-year-old Glenn A. French was located after going missing for Friday afternoon. According to DPS, French endured a traumatic brain injury and...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – From Ranching to Renaissance

After our visit to the Empire Ranch house, we continued to wander the dusty roads to check out the sights. Imagine our surprise when we came across a group of Renaissance Cosplay people. This event was not one of the more structured Renaissance Festivals that tour the country, rather this...
SONOITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Southern Arizona football and cheer league cleaned out by treasurer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A football and cheer league in southern Arizona is nearly broke, thanks to its treasurer, police allege. Authorities said Katrina Brewer admitted to embezzling almost $26,000 from the Willcox Football and Cheer League. “It is unfortunate the local football youth and cheer league and...
WILLCOX, AZ
Abigail's Adventures

Arizona Towns that will Take You Back in Time

My name is Abigail and I have been on many adventures. Check out my YouTube channel Abigail's Adventures. My recent travels are in Las Vegas and Rocky Point. Arizona is filled with a variety of beautiful and distinctive towns. Wilcox, Kingman, Bisbee, and Tombstone are all towns in Arizona that make you feel like you traveled back in time. They each have unique qualities about them that make you feel a glimpse of the past.
ARIZONA STATE
allsportstucson.com

Douglas earns "The Pick" trophy second consecutive year against rival Bisbee

BISBEE — The longtime rivals played a football game Friday night but Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees and Douglas coach Hunter Long engaged in something like a field-positioning chess match that went to the extreme of Vertrees twice calling punts on third down to catch the Bulldogs off-guard in attempt to place them deep in their territory.
BISBEE, AZ

