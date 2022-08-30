Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Body found after mobile home fire in Beltrami County; woman arrested
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
fox9.com
Charges: Man was drunk when he crashed truck, ran into marsh with two children
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A father is accused of driving drunk, crashing into the wall on Interstate 494 in Minnetonka, and then running into a marsh with his two young children, who were only in their underwear. Nicholas Patrick Laforce, 28, of Prior Lake, was charged Friday in Hennepin...
fox9.com
Theft suspect with 34 warrants flees wrong way on Hwy 10 before being caught
(FOX 9) - A man suspected of attempting to steal bags of merchandise from a business in Coon Rapids drove the wrong way down Highway 10 and attempted to steal another car in the process before being caught. On Aug. 31 at 4:35 p.m., the Coon Rapids Police Department responded...
ccxmedia.org
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
fox9.com
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
Crystal house explosion caused by man attempting to extract marijuana oil, search warrant says
CRYSTAL, Minn — The explosion over the weekend was loud. "It shook the house. I was inside the kitchen and it shook," said neighbor Dennis Wauerflein. It blew the front door right off a small house, tucked into Perry Street in Crystal. And as neighbors gathered, they speculated whether...
Charges: Minneapolis woman accidentally fatally shot boyfriend during argument
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with allegedly accidentally fatally shooting her boyfriend during an argument.Janice Hawkins-Green is charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting on Monday, which marked the 60th homicide in Minneapolis this year. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded around noon to the shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Hawkins-Green allegedly called police after accidentally shooting her boyfriend in the stomach during an argument. She said she was handing the gun to him when it went off. The victim's mother and 15-year-old daughter were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, the complaint said.The victim, a man in his 30s, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Hawkins-Green is in custody.
Interior designer critical in ICU after being hit by driver on crosswalk
An interior designer from Lakeville is in the ICU at Regions Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a driver while she was in a crosswalk a block away from her home. GoFundMe and Caring Bridge pages have been created for Jenni Johnson, 46, who has undergone surgeries...
Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police in Hastings
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
knsiradio.com
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming and Photographing Teen Girl
(KNSI) — A 27-year-old from Monticello is headed to prison after it was discovered he was secretly filming and photographing his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter. In April, the teen told police, she discovered a hidden camera in a floor vent in her bedroom. She also found another concealed in a charging block plugged into an outlet in her room, which was on a shared wall with the bedroom her mother shared with her boyfriend, Matthew Winter. She also found a camera in an electrical outlet pointing into the bathroom and her old iPhone stashed in the bathroom’s ceiling vent.
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
Abducted Shakopee baby found safe in Wisconsin, non-custodial mother in custody
The 9-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial mother from the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday has been found safe. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced the suspect, 24-year-old Zenitra Lee, and the 9-month-old boy, identified as Jahki Forester, were found just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured
One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center
Zenitra Zaphorah Forester. Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Kidnapping charges were filed Wednesday against a 24-year-old woman accused of grabbing her infant son and running away during a scheduled visit at a county government center in Shakopee on Tuesday afternoon. Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, the non-custodial mother of the 10-month-old...
