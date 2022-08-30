ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shakopee, MN
Carver County, MN
Shakopee, MN
Carver County, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Minneapolis woman accidentally fatally shot boyfriend during argument

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with allegedly accidentally fatally shooting her boyfriend during an argument.Janice Hawkins-Green is charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting on Monday, which marked the 60th homicide in Minneapolis this year. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded around noon to the shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Hawkins-Green allegedly called police after accidentally shooting her boyfriend in the stomach during an argument. She said she was handing the gun to him when it went off. The victim's mother and 15-year-old daughter were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, the complaint said.The victim, a man in his 30s, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Hawkins-Green is in custody.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
knsiradio.com

Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming and Photographing Teen Girl

(KNSI) — A 27-year-old from Monticello is headed to prison after it was discovered he was secretly filming and photographing his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter. In April, the teen told police, she discovered a hidden camera in a floor vent in her bedroom. She also found another concealed in a charging block plugged into an outlet in her room, which was on a shared wall with the bedroom her mother shared with her boyfriend, Matthew Winter. She also found a camera in an electrical outlet pointing into the bathroom and her old iPhone stashed in the bathroom’s ceiling vent.
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man allegedly held hostage in Brooklyn Park escapes, climbs onto neighbor's roof

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a man who was being held hostage in Brooklyn Park escaped early Wednesday morning and ended up on a neighbor's roof.The neighbor reported noises on his roof just before 2 a.m., the city's police department said. Officers responded to the home on the 7900 block of Brunswick Avenue North and found a man on his roof.The man got off the roof and told officers he had been held against his will and assaulted at a nearby home. The man said the people who held him were known acquaintances.Police said the man had been hit in the head with a weapon.Officers found the home in which he was allegedly being held on the 8000 block of Zane Avenue North. They managed to get all occupants out of the home, but the suspect had already left.Police said an investigation is underway.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured

One of two brothers involved in a car crash south of Danube in western Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Renville County Sheriff's Department identified the man who died as 19-year-old Kadin Huntley, of Montevideo. His brother, 19-year-old Calin Huntley, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Olivia Hospital for care.
DANUBE, MN

