PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in a shooting inside a barbershop that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Olney last weekend. Police say the boy's father brought him and his 7-year-old brother to get haircuts at the barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue. While they were waiting, the father exited the barbershop to get some money. While the father was outside, another individual walked into the barber shop and got into an argument with someone in the rear of the shop. The argument ended with the individual producing a gun and chasing another man through the barbershop. The suspect fired the gun several times and struck the 4-year-old boy once in the hand. The child was taken to an area hospital and released to his parents. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO