ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcitymetro.com

Livingstone College is set to christen its new football stadium

In a game dubbed the West End Classic, Livingstone College will kick off its football season on Saturday by christening its remodeled Alumni Memorial Stadium. The $2.8 million sports complex includes a new and extended track, a video scoreboard and a football field with distinctive blue turf. Kimberly Harrington, a...
SALISBURY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Minority students at Covenant Day School are celebrating their cultural differences

Covenant Day is a TK-12 school where our students thrive in an educational environment built on academic excellence and infused with a biblical worldview. Located in Matthews, NC, Covenant Day provides an authentic and holistic Christian education that fosters lifelong learning, critical thinkers, and problem solvers who actively engage in the world as ambassadors for Christ.
MATTHEWS, NC
qcitymetro.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops

Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMS saw up and down numbers in end-of-year performance review

For Allenbrook Elementary, the lyrics of a Drake song has become a mantra entering into the new school year. “Started from the bottom, now we’re here,” the school’s principal, Kimberly Vaught, recited to reporters at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ end-of-year review press conference. It’s a song Vaught...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy