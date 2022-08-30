Read full article on original website
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup on Route 70, authorities say
Police in Ocean County are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who fled after fatally striking a man on a bicycle on Thursday, authorities said. The cyclist died after he was struck about 8:10 p.m. along the shoulder of Route 70 near the intersection with New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Ex-coach of the year found dead in potential suicide; was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Motorcyclists dies after rush-hour crash near I-95 entrance in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An early morning crash left one man dead, and another hospitalized in Bridesburg on Wednesday. Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a Toyota Scion on the 2600 block of Bridge Street around 7 a.m. The car was attempting to make a turn onto I-95, according to police.
TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
Hit-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Motorcyclist In South Jersey: Report
Police are on the lookout for a hit-and-run driver in Camden County, NJ Advance Media reported. On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at about 3:30 p.m., a champagne-colored Nissan Maxima collided with a motorcycle at Sayres Avenue and Mount Ephraim Avenue in South Camden and fled the scene, the outlet said, quoting Camden County Police.
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in Bridesburg section of Philadelphia
Police say the motorcycle collided with the sedan, and the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike.
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
Man charged in fatal shooting of 26-year-old woman, authorities say
A man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman in Atlantic City over the weekend, authorities said. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to South Bellevue Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. When they arrived, they found Malikah McLaughlin, of Atlantic City, lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. McLaughlin was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Woman indicted in fatal Hammonton crash now charged in recent hit-and-run
A Trenton woman indicted in a crash that killed an off-duty police officer in 2020 is now charged in a crash that injured a bicyclist earlier this month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was arraigned last week in the June 19, 2020 crash that killed Michael Luko Sr., a 24-year police veteran who lived Mays Landing’s Laureldale section.
Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide
"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.
Driver, 44, Killed In Head-On South Jersey Crash: Report
A 44-year-old South Jersey driver was killed in a head-on crash, NJ Advance Media reported. A Honda Accord was heading north on Route 9 near Eagle’s Way in Middle Township when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Nissan Versa head-on at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the outlet said citing police.
Man stabbed 65-year-old, left him lying dead in the street, investigators say
A nearly three-month long investigation of a fatal stabbing in Atlantic City resulted Wednesday in the arrest of a 32-year-old city resident, authorities said. The investigation began on June 5 when 65-year-old Dwight Hutchinson was found lying dead on the ground on North Kentucky Avenue at 2:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days
A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
Police seek hit-and-run driver after motorcyclist killed in Camden, New Jersey
Police say the driver of a gold Nissan quickly left the scene after impact.
Millville Man Killed in Middle Township Crash
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – Middle Township police today have identified the man killed in last...
Police: Marshals Arrest Second Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a second arrest in connection with an August 14 murder official said Thursday. Police said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
Woman Charged for DWI in Wildwood Crest
WILDWOOD, NJ – Summary: On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 7:20pm, officers from the...
Northfield police mourn young officer killed in accident
A young Northfield police officer died in a freak off-duty accident. Johnathan Scull, 27, had just started his career as an officer in the town where he grew up, according to a release from the department. “He was a great person and the department will miss him greatly,” Capt. Steve...
Northfield, NJ police officer killed while working on his car
The Northfield police department is mourning the sudden death of a rookie patrolman. Johnathan Scull, a lifelong resident of Northfield, was working under his car when the jack gave way, Police Chief Paul Newman told New Jersey 101.5. Scull joined the department in 2020 and became a full-time officer this...
