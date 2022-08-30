ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man charged in fatal shooting of 26-year-old woman, authorities say

A man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman in Atlantic City over the weekend, authorities said. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to South Bellevue Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. When they arrived, they found Malikah McLaughlin, of Atlantic City, lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. McLaughlin was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver, 44, Killed In Head-On South Jersey Crash: Report

A 44-year-old South Jersey driver was killed in a head-on crash, NJ Advance Media reported. A Honda Accord was heading north on Route 9 near Eagle’s Way in Middle Township when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Nissan Versa head-on at about 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, the outlet said citing police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days

A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
TRENTON, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Police: Marshals Arrest Second Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old

A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in a second arrest in connection with an August 14 murder official said Thursday. Police said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
NJ.com

