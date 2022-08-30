A man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman in Atlantic City over the weekend, authorities said. Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department were called to South Bellevue Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. When they arrived, they found Malikah McLaughlin, of Atlantic City, lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. McLaughlin was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

