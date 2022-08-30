Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
Police rescue dog locked in hot SUV parked at Jersey Shore
Police in a Jersey Shore borough rescued a dog that was left unattended in locked SUV on amid the high temperatures on Tuesday. Video of the rescue posted on YouTube showed the officers using tools to unlock the driver’s side door to free the small dog. Seaside Heights police...
Dead rabid fox found in N.J. state park that remains closed, officials say
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline and story have been updated after the state environmental officials issued a statement Thursday evening with additional information that partially contradicted the account by county health officials. A dead rabid fox has been found in the Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County, where county...
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey takes over the football program, becoming the school’s first new football coach in 35 years after the retirement of Haddonfield coach Glenn Howard. Harvey and the Red Raiders will face off against Group 2 regional champion Haddonfield in an old-school Colonial Conference matchup. Our HS...
Howie’s Hot Summer: Rating the Eagles’ offseason moves | Bowen
Some years, you try to improve your NFL team but the moves just aren’t there, or your salary cap situation constrains you, or the players you bring in don’t perform up to expectations. Other years, it all seems to fall in place. I wrote about that phenomenon the...
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
Prepared for the moment, McCarthy gives Haddonfield all it needs at QB in decisive win
New season. First game. Now taking the field as QB1. One might think Declan McCarthy would have had some butterflies as he put on his uniform, had thoughts bouncing around his head during the bus ride to Paulsboro on Saturday morning. The thing is, when you’ve done your homework and...
The Edison bulldozer scandal is a wake-up call for people to learn about Hindutva hate | Opinion
A bulldozer — celebrating far-right Hindu nationalist violence against Muslims — drove through the streets of Edison, last month at an Indian Independence Day parade. Many New Jersey politicians were present and claim to have been unaware of the bulldozer’s appalling symbolism of praising, even encouraging, the violent oppression of Indian religious minorities.
Motorcyclist killed in Labor Day weekend crash in central N.J.
A 32-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in Middlesex County when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed, authorities announced. Police were called to the area of Mounts Mills Road near Country Club Drive in Monroe Township at 6:50 a.m. for a motorcyclist down on private property, according to township police.
Football: Hun rumbles past Mastery Camden for home-opener victory (PHOTOS)
Hun rolled to a 48-13 home-opener win over Mastery Camden, in Princeton. The Raiders (1-0) found the endzone early and often and racked up a 48-0 lead by halftime. Logan Galletta contributed to the win by running back a blocked put for a touchdown and by recording a receiving touchdown.
No. 13 Toms River North puts up staggering rushing, penalty statistics
In only its second game of the season, against a team that has as fine a defensive reputation as any program in the Shore Conference, Toms River North put up astronomical numbers at Rutgers Stadium Saturday. Just take a gander at these statistics:. Toms River North ran 55 plays and...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash with pickup on Route 70, authorities say
Police in Ocean County are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who fled after fatally striking a man on a bicycle on Thursday, authorities said. The cyclist died after he was struck about 8:10 p.m. along the shoulder of Route 70 near the intersection with New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days
A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
HS FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 13 Toms River North vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, Sept. 3, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Ex-coach of the year found dead in potential suicide; was person of interest in girlfriend’s death, police say
A well-known softball coach was found dead Friday in an apparent suicide, days after his girlfriend was discovered killed in their Burlington County home, authorities announced. The man — preliminarily identified as 53-year-old Peter Lestician — was a person of interest in the homicide of Sheila Maguire, according to a...
Haddonfield starts fast, wins big in Paulsboro coach Kevin Harvey’s debut
The Haddonfield Memorial High School football team scored on its first three drives and converted two second-half turnovers into points, ruining the debut of new Paulsboro coach Kevin Harvey, who took over for his mentor Glenn Howard this season. The Bulldawgs led 20-0 and went on to a 44-26 victory...
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy
The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
