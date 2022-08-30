ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Paulsboro vs. Haddonfield, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Paulsboro legend Kevin Harvey takes over the football program, becoming the school’s first new football coach in 35 years after the retirement of Haddonfield coach Glenn Howard. Harvey and the Red Raiders will face off against Group 2 regional champion Haddonfield in an old-school Colonial Conference matchup. Our HS...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

The Edison bulldozer scandal is a wake-up call for people to learn about Hindutva hate | Opinion

A bulldozer — celebrating far-right Hindu nationalist violence against Muslims — drove through the streets of Edison, last month at an Indian Independence Day parade. Many New Jersey politicians were present and claim to have been unaware of the bulldozer’s appalling symbolism of praising, even encouraging, the violent oppression of Indian religious minorities.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in Labor Day weekend crash in central N.J.

A 32-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in Middlesex County when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed, authorities announced. Police were called to the area of Mounts Mills Road near Country Club Drive in Monroe Township at 6:50 a.m. for a motorcyclist down on private property, according to township police.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days

A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy

The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

