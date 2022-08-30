ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs residents asked to conserve water

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The city of Saratoga Springs is asking its residents to voluntarily reduce outdoor water usage, effective Friday, Sept. 2. Parts of New York State are going through various stages of draught, and the city is asking its residents to do their part in conservation.

“Nearly all of New York State is in varying levels of drought, with many areas hitting severe levels,” said Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub. “We are asking Saratoga Springs residents to voluntarily take steps to conserve outdoor water usage whenever possible. Simple preventative steps will be critical the help prevent increased drought levels.”

The city recommends that residents regulate their plant and lawn watering. Houses with odd-numbered street numbers can water on odd-numbered days, and even-numbered houses on even-numbered days. Other recommendations include not watering outside between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to avoid high evaporation rates; and only watering lawns and gardens, not sidewalks.

The request comes as late August closes out a summer with few soaking rains. Many parts of New York have been put on “drought watch” status by the Department of Environmental Conservation. The “watch” is the first of four possible levels of drought advisory.

“Even with a few recent rain storms, this year s dry weather has put a stress on our city s water supply,” said Commissioner Golub. “Currently, the high demand on our water treatment plant has it pumping on average 7.2 million gallons per day. With these recommended conservation steps, we are hoping to have a small decrease in usage to allow the reservoir levels to rise.”

Questions can be directed at Saratoga Springs City Hall’s Department of Public Works office at (518) 587-3550, ext. 2555.

