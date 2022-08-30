Read full article on original website
Southeastern takes 2 on final day of Dr. Pam Littleton Classic
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team closed out the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic with a pair of victories Saturday at Wisdom Volleyball Gym. SLU (6-1) opened the day with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Prairie View. In the nightcap, the Lady Lions outlasted Tennessee State,...
Ragin’ Cajuns top Lions, 24-7, in season opener
LAFAYETTE, La. – A 17-0 hole was too much for the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to overcome in a 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field. Southeastern (0-1) played the hosts to a standstill after falling...
Tarleton State wins in four sets, hands SLU first loss of 2022
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season, coming out on the wrong end of a 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19 decision to host Tarleton State on the opening day of the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic Friday morning at Wisdom Volleyball Gym.
Southeastern Louisiana Lions unveil 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team released a 2022-23 schedule Friday that features three 2021-22 NCAA Tournament participants, the reigning NIT champions and 18 Southland Conference games. Southeastern is coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw the Lions finish 19-15 overall, win the Southland...
Pratt, Spears pace Tulane past UMass, 42-10
The Tulane Green Wave were huge favorites heading into the matchup against a lowly UMass team and did a fine job of showing why as they took care of business with a 42-10 win to open the season on a high note Saturday night at Yulman Stadium. The team looked...
Recruiting: Neville OT Zalance Heard commits to LSU
LSU gained a major commitment Thursday for the 2023 class when Neville offennsive lineman Zalance Heard became the 22nd overall pledge for the Purple and Gold. The ninth Louisiana commitment in LSU’s current class also considered Nebraska, Baylor, Florida, Florida State and Houston before ultimately deciding on the Tigers.
