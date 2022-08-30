Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Oregon's timber industry receives big boost with $41 million grant
A big boost for Oregon's timber industry with $41-million dollars coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It is going to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition. The grant was given in order to grow the emerging mass timber industry in Oregon. Mass timber refers to engineered wood, a building material...
KVAL
Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in September
Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for September, Oregon will also be able to issue them in October. However, the emergency benefits are expected to end when the federal public health emergency ends. In September, approximately...
KVAL
Changes are needed for Oregon's high school graduation requirements
Changes are needed to Oregon's high school graduation requirements. That's the message in a new report released by the Oregon Department of Education. The Oregon legislature ordered a review of the state's graduation requirements last year. While ODE says that Oregon 's requirements are as rigorous as any state, the...
KVAL
Recreational Trails Program accepting grants for improving public trails
SALEM, Ore. — The Recreational Trails Program is accepting grant applications through November 15th. The grants would construct, expand or improve public trails in Oregon State Parks for motorized and non-motorized use. According to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, The grant program is open to local governments, park...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVAL
Miss Oregon High School America prepares for national contest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Coos Bay's pageant princess brings home her latest crown, and it's a state title. Karli Kennedy now prepares for a new level of competition. Karli Kennedy celebrated a milestone birthday turning 16 on August 11, and less than 2 weeks later, she was crowned Miss Oregon High School America.
KVAL
Every Kid Outdoors program offers free access to 4th graders
EUGENE, Ore. — Heading back to school brings an exciting, new opportunity for some students to get outside. Starting Thursday (Sept. 1), the Every Kid Outdoors federal program is granting 4th graders up to a year of free access to national forests, parks, and other public lands in Oregon.
KVAL
Be prepared for delays in travel this Labor Day weekend
Many Oregonians are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but the numbers will be down compared to other summer holidays. Either way AAA has some tips to keep in mind. Peak travel times today are now until 7 p.m. and if you're returning Monday between Noon and 6 p.m. you are likely to experience more traffic.
KVAL
Chicago mayor bashes Abbott after Texas sends first bus of migrants to city
CHICAGO (TND) — After Texas sent its first bus of migrants from the southern border to Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot had some choice words for both the state and its governor. Lightfoot made the comments on Thursday, the day the first busses arrived. She was critical of Texas Governor...
Comments / 0