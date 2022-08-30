Unresponsive Infant Rescued From Hot Car In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Franklin Township Police Photo Credit: Franklin Township Police

An infant who was purportedly rescued from a hot car was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Central Jersey, according to developing reports.

The alleged incident happened on Summerall Road, where the baby was found unattended in a locked and unattended car around 3:20 p.m., unconfirmed reports say.

Local police said only that all inquiries would be handled by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, who did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Temps hovered around 91 degrees with 51 percent humidity levels at the time of the incident in Somerset County, according to the National Weather Service.

