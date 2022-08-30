The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Planning Director. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Planning Director to manage the Land Use Department. This position is 35 hours/week with a salary range of $75,000-$85,000 and offers a comprehensive benefits package. The position is responsible for administering the land use regulatory process for the Planning, Zoning and Inland Wetlands Commissions and supervising the activities of the Land Use Department.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO