21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Ridgefield WPCA Wastewater Facilities Construction Update: Detours on Limekiln Road, Construction Equipment on Lee and Haviland
Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes the construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished.
Town of Southbury is hiring a Planning Director
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Planning Director. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Planning Director to manage the Land Use Department. This position is 35 hours/week with a salary range of $75,000-$85,000 and offers a comprehensive benefits package. The position is responsible for administering the land use regulatory process for the Planning, Zoning and Inland Wetlands Commissions and supervising the activities of the Land Use Department.
Red Cross Aids Adult After Fire on Railroad Street in New Milford
The American Red Cross is helping one adult after a fire yesterday on Railroad Street, New Milford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the individual's immediate needs. Responders included: Joyce Benneche, Tim Rodgers, Arthur Hopkins and Bert Goff. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope containing information helpful...
Norwalk Seaport Association Offering Tours of Greens Ledge Lighthouse
Norwalk, CT - Greens Ledge Lighthouse, on the Register of Historic Places, is one of 33 sparkplug lighthouses still in existence in the United States and remains an active aid to navigation. It is located just off the coastline of Norwalk close to Sheffield Island Lighthouse, owned by the Norwalk Seaport Association which is open for tours and special events.
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive this Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
Town of Darien Seeks Building Board of Appeals Candidates
The Town is looking to populate its Building Board of Appeals. The members of this Board must have very specific qualifications that are outlined in Section 30 of the Town Charter and CGS 29-266 of the State of Connecticut Statutes. The Board must consist of at least one plumber and...
RHS student is making our community a safer place to call home
As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, Briony Sekelsky, a senior at Ridgefield High School is making our community a safer place for our young community members. Briony explains, “Safe Spaces in Ridgefield are places where youth can go if they are in town without a parent/guardian and feel uncomfortable or unsafe.”
Danbury's Junior Garden Club Welcomes Members from Danbury and Surrounding Towns
The Danbury Garden Club invites Young People Grades 1 - 12 Flower Design, Construction Project with Recyclable Materials,. Environmental Awareness, Poetry Contest, Civic Projects,. Learn to Plant and Grow Flowers, Pick Up Some Gardening Tips,. and so much more. The Club meets one Saturday per Month (Sep.-Dec. and Feb.-May) At...
CityCenter Danbury Announces 5th Annual Scarecrow Decorating Event
All downtown businesses, organizations and groups are invited to participate in our ‘Fall in Love with Downtown’ event!. We will provide the scarecrow frame – you stuff and decorate the scarecrow for display on a downtown lamp post. Your organization’s scarecrow will also be featured in CityCenter’s social media and e-newsletter.
This Week in the City Spotlights Ellsworth Avenue School
This episode of This Week in the City highlights the addition and renovation of Ellsworth Avenue School. This project was managed internally by Danbury Construction Services, a department within Danbury Public Works. This is another example of the working collaboration between the City of Danbury and the Danbury Public Schools....
APDA Optimism Walk at Sherwood Island in Westport on October 1
The Southern CT Optimism Walk for the Connecticut Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (APDA) will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Sherwood Island State Park. Register now and be part of this special day as we raise much-needed funds and awareness for Parkinson's disease.* Online registration...
Bethel Public Schools Announces Staff Recognition Awards
In her first newsletter of the 2022-2023 school year, Bethel Superindent of Schools Christine Carver announced that at the staff convocation, the District recognized the 2022 Sara Mass Award recipient, Robin Lamontagne, Berry School Nurse, and the District Teacher of the Year, Kristine Komorowski, Kindergarten Teacher, Rockwell School. Congratulations to...
City of Norwalk has immediate openings in eary care and education programs
Hoping to enroll your child in early care or early education programs?. The City of Norwalk is alerting residents to immediate openings in a variety of early care and education programs in Norwalk, including for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. "We have openings in center-based and family childcare," they say. You...
Westport Country Playhouse Announces 2023 Season
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse announces its upcoming 93rd Season, from April to November 2023, featuring five productions, including a musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’; a thriller, “Dial ‘M’ for Murder”; a comedy, “School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play”; and a classic, “Antigone.”
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Scoops Hope st
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Scoops Hope...
The Prospector Theater celebrates National Cinema Day with $3 movie tickets - tomorrow ONLY!
Tomorrow, Saturday, September 3rd is National Cinema Day and The Prospector Theater is celebrating with $3 movie tickets for new movies - one day only!. The photo shows prospectors Sam, Emily, and Timmy holding movie tickets!. The Prospector Theater is located at 25 Prospect Street. The Prospector Theater is a...
Holy Tomato! Labor Day Weekend is HERE! Head to 109 for a Wine Tasting and Grab Some Burrata for Field Tomato Season!
Come taste some wine with Gary at 109 Wine tomorrow, Saturday 3 from 1noon to 5pm at 109 Wine. A total food loving wine! . Medium body with easy tannins, showing notes of cherry, raspberry and plum. A slam dunk with our awesome charcuterie. Brondeau du Tertre 2021. Sauvignon Blanc...
Online Bidding Opens for Elm Shakespeare Company’s 2022 Fundraiser Gala: Shakespeare By The Sea
Performances aren’t the only thing to which Elm Shakespeare Company is returning in 2022. Their annual fundraiser gala will bring Shakespeare seaside this year on September 14, with a silent auction and live paddle raise at Amarante’s Sea Cliff in New Haven. Following a handful of limited-capacity fundraising...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Carrie Ross-Gingerich Parental Coaching
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Carrie Ross-Gingerich...
Heating up Connecticut with the best BBQ is Hoodoo Brown
Food & Wine just announced their picks for the Best Barbecue in Every State and (once again) named Ridgefield’s Hoodoo Brown top BBQ in the Nutmeg state!. “Hoodoo Brown's in Ridgefield on a summer weekend — sun shining, smoke wafting out into the narrow valley funneling Route 7 between Danbury and Norwalk. You'll get that sense, rather immediately, that you're in the presence of something just a little bit special.”
