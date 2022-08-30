Read full article on original website
Unexcused Lee County school absences doubled since COVID-19
The Lee County school district said absences have doubled when compared to unexcused absences before the pandemic. One of the main factors is believed to be a misunderstanding involving remote classrooms. During COVID-19, Lee County schools allowed kids to participate in class via their chrome books. But, that’s not the...
Lee superintendent begins town halls on proximity plan
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Major changes could be coming to how students are assigned to Lee County Schools. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier held the first of three planned town halls on Thursday to promote his proximity plan. The idea, according to Bernier, is to take a deep look at...
Lee County school district discussing changes to school zones
There is a push to make things easier on parents and shorten your child’s bus ride. Lee schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier is trying to help your child attend a school closer to home. Right now, a lottery system determines where your child goes to school, resulting in many being...
Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail
A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
Arrest report details student threat to East Naples Middle School; school threats on the rise
School threats across the nation are on the rise. Here in Southwest Florida, there have been five threats over the past week alone. Now, parents are on edge about their kids going to school. On Tuesday Maryann Gallegos, principal at East Naples Middle School, had to notify the community of...
Collier’s planning commission discussing medical marijuana dispensaries
New medical marijuana dispensaries could open near you. Collier County is discussing whether to allow them to operate in the unincorporated areas of the county. It is legal in the State of Florida to have these dispensaries but Collier County has not allowed them. That could change, but it will...
Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers
An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
Lee County neighbors push back against Corkscrew Road development
Lee County leaders and neighbors are weighing the age-old conflict between development and conservation as the county moves forward with a project at the east end of Corkscrew Road. The plan is to use 6,000 acres of property along Corkscrew to build new homes. That land is currently being used...
East Naples Middle School to see increased law enforcement presence Tuesday
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says it will have an increased presence at East Naples Middle School on Tuesday after a concerning social media post. The sheriff’s office did not release the exact wording of the post but said it did mention East Naples Middle School. CCSO says...
Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict
The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
Felony theft suspects from Collier County located by BSO deputies in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in Broward County in reference to a felony theft. According to police, the felony retail theft in question took place in Collier County. Deputies caught up with the suspects in Fort Lauderdale along West Sunrise Boulevard near the Florida Turnpike. The...
Judge discusses attorneys motion to withdraw from case for man accused of killing FMPD officer
The attorneys for the man accused of killing a Fort Myers Police Officer motion to remove themselves from the case is being discussed. Wisner Desmaret is accused of killing Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller in 2018. Desmaret’s attorney is trying to get removed from the case just days before...
Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County
Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida
Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
Trial delayed for defendant in police officer’s death, new attorney assigned to case
The trial for a man accused of killing a Fort Myers police officer has been delayed. Jury selection was supposed to start on Tuesday for Wisner Desmaret, who is accused of killing Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, but judge Robert Branning has granted a last-minute request to remove Desmaret’s attorneys. Instead,...
2 women wanted as suspects in Estero check fraud investigation
Deputies need help identifying two women suspected of cashing a fraudulent check at an Estero bank in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the women, seen pictured inside a vehicle, are suspected of cashing the fraudulent check on March 7 at a TB Bank located at 8660 Corkscrew Road.
Lehigh Acres woman accused of fraudulently cashing checks from former employer
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman they say fraudulently cashed checks from a Fort Myers dentistry office. Deputies arrested Kristen Labrue, 34, of Lehigh Acres, on Thursday. She is facing seven counts of check fraud and grand theft of more than $20,000. The sheriff’s office says...
Michelle Ashley found not guilty for involvement in Marine Corps veteran murder
Michelle Ashley has been found not guilty of being involved in the murder of a marine 25 years ago. The jury deliberated for close to two hours before reading out that Ashley was not guilty. “I told you I was innocent,” were Ashley’s first words to reporters after hearing the...
Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location
When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 340X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
