Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Unexcused Lee County school absences doubled since COVID-19

The Lee County school district said absences have doubled when compared to unexcused absences before the pandemic. One of the main factors is believed to be a misunderstanding involving remote classrooms. During COVID-19, Lee County schools allowed kids to participate in class via their chrome books. But, that’s not the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Lee superintendent begins town halls on proximity plan

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Major changes could be coming to how students are assigned to Lee County Schools. Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier held the first of three planned town halls on Thursday to promote his proximity plan. The idea, according to Bernier, is to take a deep look at...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County school district discussing changes to school zones

There is a push to make things easier on parents and shorten your child’s bus ride. Lee schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier is trying to help your child attend a school closer to home. Right now, a lottery system determines where your child goes to school, resulting in many being...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shooting at former landlord lands man in Collier County Jail

A 49-year-old Lee County man was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after they say he fired a gun toward his former landlord. According to an arrest report, Paul Neil Saxton went back to his former home in the 1200 block of Ivy Way in Central Naples to retrieve his gate for a trailer he was hauling, but it was no longer there.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Apartment developer evaluating Gladiolus corner in south Fort Myers

An apartment developer is hoping to get the combined 31.5 acres at the southeast corner of Winkler Road and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers rezoned to commercial before buying it. Birmingham, Alabama-based Arlington Properties is looking to build a 319-unit apartment complex with a 4.68-acre lake fronting Summerlin Road...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County neighbors push back against Corkscrew Road development

Lee County leaders and neighbors are weighing the age-old conflict between development and conservation as the county moves forward with a project at the east end of Corkscrew Road. The plan is to use 6,000 acres of property along Corkscrew to build new homes. That land is currently being used...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Family of murdered Marine speaks out after non-guilty verdict

The family of a Marine Corps veteran murdered 25 years ago is speaking out after the non-guilty verdict on Friday. Keith Jones was staying at the former Tides Motel in downtown Fort Myers, when four men went into his room beat, robbed, and killed him. Michelle Ashley was accused of...
FORT MYERS, FL
#Charter Schools#School Board#The Charter School#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Collier County A#Mason Classical Academy#Mca Board
WINKNEWS.com

Tesla building new repair facility in Lee County

Tesla has leased space to build a new regional repair facility in Lee County. According to a press release, Commercial Property Southwest Florida, LLC has leased 44,800 square feet of industrial space at the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus to Tesla for a new regional repair facility. Tesla signed a 10-year lease with SFG ISF Fort Myers Lee, LLC, owners of Gulfcoast Industrial Campus located at 16180 Lee Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida

Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women wanted as suspects in Estero check fraud investigation

Deputies need help identifying two women suspected of cashing a fraudulent check at an Estero bank in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the women, seen pictured inside a vehicle, are suspected of cashing the fraudulent check on March 7 at a TB Bank located at 8660 Corkscrew Road.
ESTERO, FL
boatlyfe.com

Performance-Oriented Pontoon Dealership Opens Southwest Florida Location

When it comes selling Avalon and Tahoe pontoon boats decked out with custom paint, massive sound systems and Mercury Racing outboard engines, Delaware-based WMF Watercraft and Marine is an industry leader. That’s because Bill Forenski, the multi-location dealership’s founder and owner, is a longtime go-fast powerboat enthusiast who currently owns an MTI 340X catamaran he purchased from Shaun Torrente, his Cape Coral, Fla., winter-time neighbor.
CAPE CORAL, FL

