ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Secaucus, NJ
Secaucus, NJ
Education
Hudson County, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Government
Secaucus, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Education
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Education
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Couple Got Engaged in Mallorca, Spain

Ali Garcia and Igor Tolkach are a Jersey City couple who recently got engaged in Mallorca, Spain. The two met in New York City around eight years ago and have been together since — living in JC together for the past three years. We had the chance to talk with this local pair about their future wedding plans. Read on to learn more about Ali and Igor and their local love story.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#City Planning#The Jersey#Highschool#Education Construction#K12#Construction Maintenance#Scitech Scity
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Chalkbeat

Science Park HS principal accused of making racist comments in ongoing lawsuit

The newly appointed principal at Science Park High School is facing allegations in an ongoing lawsuit of discrimination, making racist comments, and creating a hostile and retaliatory work environment at a previous Newark school.In the lawsuit filed in 2019, Marcia Harris, then a first grade teacher at Sussex Avenue School, claims Darleen Gearhart, a former principal at the elementary school, harassed and retaliated against her for more than a year while...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy

The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy