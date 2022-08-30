Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
Newark celebrates peace at anti-violence event co-hosted by Queen Latifah
Having lived in Newark all her life, Ayeshia Horton says she has lost far too many loved ones to violence. It is a pain like no other, Horton says, and one she hopes no one else will ever have to live through. “I have literally seen my family gunned down...
Bayonne Planning Board approves warehouse reorganization plan
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a final site plan for a major overhaul of an industrial site composed of many warehouses. The plan was approved at a special meeting of the board on August 22. The application was presented by attorney Chris Murphy on behalf of Prologis, LP for...
Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School
The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
JJ is bullying Amy DeGise; LSP rec plan would be great for Jersey City athletes; Bayonne wrong to limit cannabis sales to periphery | Letters
I have been a loyal subscriber to The Jersey Journal for 60 years. My delivery person, Jose, is the best in the business. Rain, sleet or snow, I can always find the paper on my porch.
This Jersey City Couple Got Engaged in Mallorca, Spain
Ali Garcia and Igor Tolkach are a Jersey City couple who recently got engaged in Mallorca, Spain. The two met in New York City around eight years ago and have been together since — living in JC together for the past three years. We had the chance to talk with this local pair about their future wedding plans. Read on to learn more about Ali and Igor and their local love story.
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?
Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
Science Park HS principal accused of making racist comments in ongoing lawsuit
The newly appointed principal at Science Park High School is facing allegations in an ongoing lawsuit of discrimination, making racist comments, and creating a hostile and retaliatory work environment at a previous Newark school.In the lawsuit filed in 2019, Marcia Harris, then a first grade teacher at Sussex Avenue School, claims Darleen Gearhart, a former principal at the elementary school, harassed and retaliated against her for more than a year while...
Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding
An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach. This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram. The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe...
Redeveloper of 22-story complex in Bayonne working toward resolution compliance
The Bayonne Planning Board recently approved an 18-story high-rise on Avenue E as part of the next phase of the Silk Lofts redevelopment, which will be among the tallest in the city when and if constructed. However, it is not planned to be the tallest, actually. That honor belongs to...
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial Renters
luxe apartment(Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels) When Millennials were growing up, there were certain things we all expected to have happen as adults. We all thought that being married, having kids, and being able to afford a house were going to be a given. That's what adults and the media told us would be the case.
Trenton non-profit holds conference on Black people in philanthropy
The Smith Family Foundation held its first Bridging the Gap: Blacks in Philanthropy conference at the Calvary Pentecostal Church in Trenton on Aug. 25. “Nobody really thinks about philanthropy, in terms of well, how are Black people or African Americans part of philanthropy outside of being on the receiving end,” foundation Executive Director and CEO Katherine Nunnally said. “So, we want to let people know we’re here, and we care about our communities. And there’s quite a few Black people who are working in much larger philanthropic organizations in mind.”
‘The damage is already done.’ New Jersey farms struggle amid drought, supply chain issues
New Jersey’s farmers say they are struggling due to the ongoing drought, coupled with supply chain issues.
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
Legal cannabis in Jersey City is proving to be boon for charitable organizations
Audubon Park seems to be a strange place for kids to get their hair cut, but the Deliverance Children’s Ministry doesn’t have much choice — the nonprofit group doesn’t have a space of its own. But that isn’t going to stop the group from hosting its...
Early morning fire forces evacuation of 40 Newark residents
The fire is believed to have started in an empty building before it jumped to a residential building.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
