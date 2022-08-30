Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Mother Arrested For Impaired Driving While Transporting Children
Fort Wayne Mother Arrested for Impaired Driving while Transporting Children. Warrick County – Friday night, September 2, at approximately 6:33 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving injuries on I-64 near the 42-mile marker, east of Lynnville. When troopers arrived, they located a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the roadway and on its top. The driver, Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, and her two children were still inside the vehicle. The two children were removed, but the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp. Fire Departments.
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound is blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after semi crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The southbound lanes of I-69 are open to traffic again, dispatch confirmed, after a semi crashed near the Coldwater Road exit early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. At the time, police estimated it would be “hours” before the area would reopen....
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
FW man in critical condition after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man suffered leg and arm fractures after crashing into a tree just outside of Garrett, Indiana Thursday morning. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was driving on W Quincy Street in Altona, Indiana when the vehicle drove off the road for an unknown reason.
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of a semi-truck and was later pronounced […]
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
Fox 59
Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post by the Carmel Police Department late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana...
wsiu.org
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with Marion Police arrest a subject on a warrant for battery and gun possession
Early Thursday morning, an Indiana man was arrested in Williamson County for an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. The sheriff's office says 66-year-old Robert Anthony from Indianapolis was taken into custody at a local motel without incident. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession...
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash at intersection of Lima, Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard Wednesday night. A black car suffered some damages, and a black SUV suffered heavy damage to the front of the vehicle. A WANE 15 crew saw two people being...
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
ISP: Marion woman dies after semi runs red light, slams into moped
MARION, Ind. – A semi truck ran a red light, slamming into a moped and killing its driver in Marion, police said. According to Indiana State Police, officers were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue near the Fourth Street intersection. State police found 29-year-old Sharice Bilbee, who was on […]
inkfreenews.com
Two Local Officers Among Those Recognized For OWI Patrols
INDIANAPOLIS — Two police officers from Kosciusko County – Logan Pitts and Lucas Vander Hart – recently received the Traffic Safety All-Star Award from The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement. The ICJI presented 62 police officers with this award. The all-stars,...
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
