hawaiinewsnow.com
Andagi time! The 40th annual Okinawan Festival happening this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 40th annual Okinawan Festival is back in-person this weekend at the Hawaiian Convention Center!. The family-oriented cultural festival continues to be one of the largest ethnic festivals in Hawaii. This year’s theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”. Locals and visitors alike are invited to join...
23rd Annual Queen Liliuokalani festival to honor her birthday
In honor of the Queens birthday, there will be a He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival with food, music, activities and more.
KHON2
Regal Cinemas at Pearl Highlands Center Celebrates National Cinema Day
Honolulu (KHON2) – Regal Cinemas at Pearl Highlands is celebrating National Cinema Day with $3 movie tickets, Saturday September 3rd. Pearl Highlands Center has been serving the community for nearly 30 years, and is known as Central Oahu’s “must-stop” destination for food, entertainment, and everyday needs.
KHON2
Queen of Homeruns Jocelyn Alo Meet and Greet
The nation’s all-time leader in homeruns, local girl, Jocelyn Alo from The University of Oklahoma by way of Hauula, joined John Veneri to talk about her historic career on the softball field. She also shares an important message for young keiki and young women who want to pursue certain dreams.
the university of hawai'i system
Eventful Hawaiian History Month in September
Festivities in honor of Hawaiian History Month this September will spotlight social justice and reconciliation of historical and cultural wrongs in Hawaiʻi. The month-long celebration spearheaded by the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition in collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge will be held both online and in-person and commences on Friday, September 2, in honor of Queen Liliʻuokalani’s 184th birthday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate Honolulu Little League, sports champions
HNN News Brief (Sept. 2, 2022) The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on...
hawaiimomblog.com
A Lovely Breakfast at La Vie
My husband and I recently took the day off to have breakfast together to celebrate my birthday. We went to La Vie, a G.Lion restaurant, located in the Ritz-Carlton Residences Waikiki. This was our first time there for breakfast. The open air restaurant is gorgeous with pretty views and a...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Labor Day Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 1–7, 2022
In its 40th year, this two-day annual festival is slated to take place at the Hawai‘i Convention Center with bon dancing, andagi, arts and crafts, keiki activities and more. Click here for our comprehensive guide on what to expect, what to eat, where to park and everything in between.
KHON2
Okinawa Week: Pamela Young Learns The History of Okinawan Cuisine
Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate. At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture. “The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It...
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
Garlic and Ginger Festival coming to Windward Mall
Windward Mall is having its first-ever Garlic and Ginger Festival.
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
the university of hawai'i system
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The transformation of 'downtown' as a place of social connection
In our bi-weekly segment The Long View, contributing editor Neal Milner discusses the transformation of downtown Honolulu from a business district to a "central connectivity district." Richard Florida's CityLab article, "Why Downtown Won't Die" This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 31, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11...
Parade for the Honolulu Little League World Series champions
A parade is set to happen through downtown Honolulu in honor of the 2022 Little League World Series champions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
