If you've ever felt an uncontrollable surge of dread coupled with the feeling of your throat closing in and your heartbeat pounding quickly, then you may have felt a panic attack (per Mayo Clinic). When this becomes a recurring sensation that starts to take over your day-to-day routine, you may have panic disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, panic disorder is marked by anxious thoughts including "the feeling of being out of control or impending doom, an intense worry about when the next panic attack will happen, and avoidance of places" that could trigger panic attacks.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO