Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Signs Your Dog Might Be Allergic To Dust Mites
It's easy to feel helpless when your pets are itchy. You don't want them to suffer needlessly yet often don't really know what is causing the itch. Naturally, the first things you think about are probably fleas and ticks. Once those pesky critters are ruled out (and you breathe a sigh of relief), your poor pup is still left scratching.
How CBD Can Help Treat Panic Disorder
If you've ever felt an uncontrollable surge of dread coupled with the feeling of your throat closing in and your heartbeat pounding quickly, then you may have felt a panic attack (per Mayo Clinic). When this becomes a recurring sensation that starts to take over your day-to-day routine, you may have panic disorder. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, panic disorder is marked by anxious thoughts including "the feeling of being out of control or impending doom, an intense worry about when the next panic attack will happen, and avoidance of places" that could trigger panic attacks.
How Smoke Can Damage Your Pet's Health
Though smoking cigarettes has been known to cause a slew of health problems — including cancer, heart and lung diseases, stroke, diabetes, and even infertility and impotence — many people still continue to do so. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that smoking is still...
What Not To Say To A Vegan
Embracing a vegan lifestyle comes with its challenges. You may need to spend more time in the kitchen, experiment with new foods, and plan your meals. Plus, you'll have to watch out for sneaky non-vegan ingredients like whey protein, casein, beeswax, and gelatin. At the same time, it's important to make sure you're getting enough protein and other key nutrients, such as zinc, calcium, and vitamin B12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How To Figure Out What's Triggering Your Pet's Allergies
Just like their human companions, pets can be allergic to pollen, mold, dust mites, or certain foods. Allergies occur when the immune system reacts to a particular substance, such as grass or bee venom, explains the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Pets, however, have slightly different symptoms than their human parents.
The List
57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0