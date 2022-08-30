Saints waive New Orleans native WR Dai'Jean Dixon

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football is reporting that the New Orleans Saints have decided to waive WR Dai’Jean Dixon. Dixon, a New Orleans native, went to Edna Karr High School and then stayed in-state for college at Nicholls. He was a priority undrafted free agent signing after the 2022 NFL draft.

In the preseason, Dixon had 4 catches off of 6 targets for 38 yards. 47 of his 52 routes were run from out wide and just 5 from the slot. He ran the second-most routes on the team in preseason. Dixon showed that he should be, and likely is a strong candidate to be brought be on the practice squad.