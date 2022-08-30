ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints waive New Orleans native WR Dai'Jean Dixon

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmZ92_0hbPxuUF00

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football is reporting that the New Orleans Saints have decided to waive WR Dai’Jean Dixon. Dixon, a New Orleans native, went to Edna Karr High School and then stayed in-state for college at Nicholls. He was a priority undrafted free agent signing after the 2022 NFL draft.

In the preseason, Dixon had 4 catches off of 6 targets for 38 yards. 47 of his 52 routes were run from out wide and just 5 from the slot. He ran the second-most routes on the team in preseason. Dixon showed that he should be, and likely is a strong candidate to be brought be on the practice squad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What CSU coach Jay Norvell said about Michigan football after the 51-7 loss

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was some tough sledding for Colorado State coach Jay Norvell in his first game leading Rams. The former Nevada head coach may have signed up for the job in Fort Collins, but it wasn’t going to be an easy battle to start out with, as CSU traveled to Ann Arbor to take on a 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist in the Michigan Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Dixon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football#Wr#Nicholls
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways now that the Patriots' roster is settled

The football season hasn’t even arrived yet, but the madness, particularly from a personnel perspective, has already started for the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the team had to beat the deadline for trimming their 80-man roster down to 53 players, and then Wednesday was the deadline to get in waiver claims for practice squad players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football: Where to draft Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Will Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant ever have an elite quarterback to throw passes to him in the NFL? When rumors came out that Russell Wilson might be coming to Denver, Fant had to be thrilled. In the final season of his rookie contract with the Broncos, Fant was going to finally get a top QB to play pitch and catch with … until he found out he was part of the package heading farther west.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football: Where to draft New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints have struggled to get their feet under their offense in the post-Drew Brees era, but when healthy they have some deadly talents including quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Mike Thomas. Given Thomas’ recent injury history, the Saints front office felt it had to hedge its bets and took Chris Olave with the 11th pick of the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's season-opening win over Utah

Florida football pulled off an upset to open up its 2022 campaign that did not actually surprise many, scoring a 29-26 win over the visiting Utah Utes in the first game as an underdog as well as against a ranked opponent in recent memory. Anthony Richardson showed why many project him as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft as well as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy