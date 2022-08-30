‘The pain would just shoot right up my body’: Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl opens up on playoff injury

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Oilers Signing Murray Eliminates 3 Players’ Chances to Make Team
The Edmonton Oilers made their presence known once again with a signing in early September. The move to sign defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year, $750,000 deal shores up the defence and brings in a solid depth defender from a Stanley Cup-winning team, even if he wasn’t dressed for any of the playoff games. This should also eliminate what should have been tough competition for the seventh defence spot on the roster.
NHL・
Hockey Player Tragically Dies At 20 During Preseason Game
Canadian junior hockey player Eli Palfreyman has passed away this week at the young age of 20. Palfreyman, who played for the Ayr Centennials, reportedly died during a preseason game on Tuesday night. The cause of Palfreyman's death has not been announced yet. Centennials vice president Brian Shantz is asking...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News
During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS
Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
Yardbarker
Zac Jones already in New York for Rangers training camp
Zac Jones is currently in New York training with a small group of players in preparation for Rangers training camp in the coming weeks. “Zac has been thrilled with his first two pro stints with the organization,” his agent Shawn Hunwick told Forever Blueshirts. “Zac is already back in New York preparing for the season with a small group of players.”
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Headed For Stanley Cup Contending Season in 2022-23
It’s win-now mode for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a mindset that really hasn’t changed much since Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago. Regardless of the management and coaching changes throughout the years, the constant has been a winning attitude and a focused mindset with eyes on championships. With three Stanley Cups already on the mantel for this Penguins core, the fourth could very well be on the way next spring.
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers sign Ryan Murray to one-year deal
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche last season, recording four points (4A), four penalty minutes and a plus/minus of +4. A...
NHL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Canucks Should Target Rangers’ Lundkvist But Not for J.T. Miller
Since the beginning of free agency in July, the Vancouver Canucks have not made any moves to further bolster their roster. While the forward group looks deep and ready to compete in the somewhat muddy Pacific Division, the defence corps is still a question mark going into the 2022-23 season. With a lack of depth beyond Jack Rathbone, it could be a major problem should the injury bug strike one of Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Luke Schenn, Tucker Poolman or god forbid, Quinn Hughes.
Yardbarker
Rangers looking to move Nils Lundkvist, who they reportedly offered to the Canucks last season
The New York Rangers are looking to move Nils Lundkvist, according to a report from the New York Post’s Larry Brooks. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
Comments / 3