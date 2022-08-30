ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up

Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Sen. Gillibrand meets with S.I. clergy, hopes to hear from broader community later this month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand met with Staten Island faith leaders Thursday, and said she hopes to host a larger town hall in the borough later this month. New York’s junior U.S. Senator spoke with the Advance/SILive.com after the closed-door meeting with members of the clergy and heads of some of the Island’s non-profit organizations at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Tompkinsville.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
CBS New York

Rush for gun permits before "good moral character" law takes effect

NEW YORK -- An increasing number of New Yorkers are rushing to apply for concealed weapon permits before a new law making it more difficult to carry a gun takes effect Thursday. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned New York's struct gun permit laws in June, there was an expectation that more people would seek the right to pack heat, so to speak. But then the legislature stepped in to impose a number of new conditions that sparked a stampede of people trying to avoid things like having to turn over social media posts to prove they deserve a permit. Gun enthusiasts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Adrienne Adams
PIX11

Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#U S Supreme Court#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#Democrats#Legislature#The Supreme Court
CBS New York

NYC sues Starbucks, says employee was illegally fired

NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Manhattan DA’s office seizes artifacts worth millions from the Metropolitan Museum of Art

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- More than 20 artifacts believed to be looted were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office detailed. The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. The artifacts will be returned to their countries of origin, a spokesperson from the office told CNN.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
Curbed

Is Alternate-Side Parking a Mistake?

A WNYC docudrama from 1950, produced as a bit of agitprop for the Department of Sanitation, tells the story of Joe Henrichs, a fictional Brooklyn everyman whose son slips on a banana peel while playing outside and gets hit by a truck. (He survives.) Henrichs, in denial about the problem of street litter, is sent by his wife to inspect the state of their block. “You don’t even believe Phil slipped on a banana peel,” she scolds him. “You probably think our streets are too clean for that kind of thing.” Once outside, Henrichs discovers yellowed newspapers, oil-soaked rags, rotting apple cores, and splintered chunks of wood. He begins to furiously kick each new pile — “Cans, cans, and more cans!” — before going to the Department of Sanitation looking for answers. There, he meets real-life Sanitation commissioner Andrew Mulrain, who says that there’s a simple explanation for the mess: There are too many cars parked on the street. But a new program launched that year, with an assist from the singular power of the mechanical broom, might change that: “I think this ‘parking on one side of the street’ innovation is the most helpful idea in my 30 years with the department,” Mulrain says, announcing the birth of alternate-side parking in New York City. Henrichs, practically beaming about his civic responsibilities around waste, leaves the experience transformed — a sanitation evangelist. “If just everybody — you, me, everybody — is a bit more careful,” he says, “you’ll be surprised how we’ll all feel better.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy