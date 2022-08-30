Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering Tom Seaver, Two Years After His DeathIBWAAQueens, NY
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Morris Township Moves To Lower Energy Costs by Exploring Energy Aggregation & Natural GasMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up
Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
Sen. Gillibrand meets with S.I. clergy, hopes to hear from broader community later this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand met with Staten Island faith leaders Thursday, and said she hopes to host a larger town hall in the borough later this month. New York’s junior U.S. Senator spoke with the Advance/SILive.com after the closed-door meeting with members of the clergy and heads of some of the Island’s non-profit organizations at the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Tompkinsville.
Retired NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for assaulting cop with flagpole during Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster’s...
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY Dept. of Labor recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After being severely underpaid for three years, a domestic worker has received her due in one of the largest wage recoveries in the history of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). NYSDOL announced on Thursday that its Division of Labor Standards returned $271,527 in...
Report: New York City is the most dangerous “Sanctuary Community” in America
(The Center Square) – As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to bus foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally to New York City, a new report reveals that the Big Apple is the most dangerous so-called “Sanctuary Community” in America. According to data compiled by the...
Rush for gun permits before "good moral character" law takes effect
NEW YORK -- An increasing number of New Yorkers are rushing to apply for concealed weapon permits before a new law making it more difficult to carry a gun takes effect Thursday. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned New York's struct gun permit laws in June, there was an expectation that more people would seek the right to pack heat, so to speak. But then the legislature stepped in to impose a number of new conditions that sparked a stampede of people trying to avoid things like having to turn over social media posts to prove they deserve a permit. Gun enthusiasts...
NBC New York
NYCHA Found Arsenic in the Water Two Weeks Ago—Tenants Only Found Out Friday Night
This article was originally published on Sept 2 10:42pm EDT by THE CITY. The city’s public housing authority discovered traces of arsenic in the tap water at one of its biggest developments in Manhattan, the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village, THE CITY has learned. Late Friday, NYCHA...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This Year
This year, Texas bussed nearly 7,600 migrants to New York City which Mayor Eric Adams calls a sanctuary city. But the thousands of migrants who have entered have overwhelmed the city and its immigration center.
Amazon suffers setback in bid to overturn Staten Island union’s win
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A federal hearing officer recommended against Amazon’s push to overturn a Staten Island union’s election win at one of the company’s Bloomfield facilities, the National Labor Relations Board announced Thursday. NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said Hearing Officer Lisa Dunn’s recommendation, that rejected...
Mayor Adams wants MCC for gun, ammunition stores
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday called on credit card companies to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores. “When it comes to guns falling into the wrong hands, we must find upstream solutions before we’re faced with downstream consequences — because downstream consequences are lost lives,” Mayor […]
NYCHA finds arsenic in water 2 weeks before tenants find out, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Traces of arsenic in tap water were discovered in the Jacob Riis Public Houses in the East Village section of Manhattan two weeks before tenants learned, The City reported. The discovery came after New York City Housing Authority managers learned that tests indicated traces of arsenic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC sues Starbucks, says employee was illegally fired
NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.
Report: NYC workforce providers have less resources despite higher demand
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A group of New York City workforce development organizations released a report on Thursday indicating that they are facing inadequate resources to serve the high demand among clients. The New York City Employment and Training Coalition (NYCETC), Workforce Professionals Training Institute (WPTI) and the Center for...
NYC 2022-2023 school year: Which coronavirus policies remain in place?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City public school students return to classes on Thursday, Sept. 8, many of the coronavirus (COVID-19) policies they had grown accustomed to in recent years will have been adjusted or completely eliminated. Face masks will not be required, though they are recommended in...
Manhattan DA’s office seizes artifacts worth millions from the Metropolitan Museum of Art
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. --- More than 20 artifacts believed to be looted were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office detailed. The office seized 27 artifacts from the Met using three search warrants. The artifacts will be returned to their countries of origin, a spokesperson from the office told CNN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clock ticking for pair accused of slaying ex-Golden Gloves boxer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While most people will flock to the beach or enjoy summer-ending cookouts this Labor Day weekend, the two men accused of slaying a former boxer two years ago will be sitting in their jail cells, thinking. Come Tuesday, Tequan Moncrieft, 31, and Tyler McCrimmon, 32,...
Curbed
Is Alternate-Side Parking a Mistake?
A WNYC docudrama from 1950, produced as a bit of agitprop for the Department of Sanitation, tells the story of Joe Henrichs, a fictional Brooklyn everyman whose son slips on a banana peel while playing outside and gets hit by a truck. (He survives.) Henrichs, in denial about the problem of street litter, is sent by his wife to inspect the state of their block. “You don’t even believe Phil slipped on a banana peel,” she scolds him. “You probably think our streets are too clean for that kind of thing.” Once outside, Henrichs discovers yellowed newspapers, oil-soaked rags, rotting apple cores, and splintered chunks of wood. He begins to furiously kick each new pile — “Cans, cans, and more cans!” — before going to the Department of Sanitation looking for answers. There, he meets real-life Sanitation commissioner Andrew Mulrain, who says that there’s a simple explanation for the mess: There are too many cars parked on the street. But a new program launched that year, with an assist from the singular power of the mechanical broom, might change that: “I think this ‘parking on one side of the street’ innovation is the most helpful idea in my 30 years with the department,” Mulrain says, announcing the birth of alternate-side parking in New York City. Henrichs, practically beaming about his civic responsibilities around waste, leaves the experience transformed — a sanitation evangelist. “If just everybody — you, me, everybody — is a bit more careful,” he says, “you’ll be surprised how we’ll all feel better.”
Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation
New York City police said Thursday they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective shoved and hit a woman, causing her to fall to the ground, after she struck him as he was helping arrest an armed suspect who was wanted in connection with an attempted killing.
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1