Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Boise Balloon Classic Remembers Larry Gebert in Moving Tribute

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic took time today to honor departed KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. He was awarded the prestigious pride of Boise Award, celebrating his work promoting the Boise River fest and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Mr. Gebert passed away this April from an unexpected heart attack. He was known as the constant champion of promoting nonprofit events in Idaho.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell

BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13

BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Another hot day in store for southern Idaho

A ridge of high-pressure continues to sit over the western United States bringing temperatures well above normal through early next week. Although yesterday was pretty hot - the hottest day of our extended forecast with a high temperature 20 degrees above normal at 106 in Boise - but this heat wave is set to last through early next week.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

How to Get Your Child a FREE Balloon Ride at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic

Want to treat your kiddos to a once in a lifetime experience before school? Bring them to the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Wednesday, August 31!. Wednesday isn't just the first day of the 31st balloon classic, it's also CapEd Credit Union Kids’ Day! It's the one morning of the balloon classic where the pilots don't plan to leave the park and that's because they want to give Treasure Valley kids a real taste of what ballooning is all about! On Kid's Day, your little ones are invited to jump into the basket of one of their favorite balloons to experience what a ride in a hot air balloon feels like!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family

People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

