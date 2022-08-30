Read full article on original website
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Boise business concerned about 'downtown cruise' behavior vandalizing property
BOISE, Idaho — The Delia Dante Gallery has called the Linen District home for three years. The welding and enameling workshop planted its stake at the corner of 14th and Main Street. But the gallery's founder, Delia Dante, quickly learned the intersection has a history. "I thought, 'Oh my...
Boise Balloon Classic Remembers Larry Gebert in Moving Tribute
The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic took time today to honor departed KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. He was awarded the prestigious pride of Boise Award, celebrating his work promoting the Boise River fest and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Mr. Gebert passed away this April from an unexpected heart attack. He was known as the constant champion of promoting nonprofit events in Idaho.
One of Boise’s Most Popular Races Helps Local Families Live Healthier and Happier
New to Boise? Never heard of St. Luke's FitOne race?. That's okay! We have you covered. FitOne is more than your average race. It's an exercise in inspired living and charitable, transparent giving. A fun and family-friendly event intent on building healthy communities from the ground-up, FitOne represents Boise at its best.
kmvt
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
Boise dog owner believes his dog was kidnapped and is being held for ransom
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us remember the joy of getting our first pet, something that Chico McKinney's son Chase remembers vividly after getting his first puppy a month ago. That is until his puppy went missing a short time after. On August 2, Chase's dog got out of...
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
KIVI-TV
Another hot day in store for southern Idaho
A ridge of high-pressure continues to sit over the western United States bringing temperatures well above normal through early next week. Although yesterday was pretty hot - the hottest day of our extended forecast with a high temperature 20 degrees above normal at 106 in Boise - but this heat wave is set to last through early next week.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise pays tribute to longtime KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert
Pilots at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Friday honored longtime morning meteorologist Larry Gebert, who passed away earlier this year. Gebert spent many years covering the annual balloon festival and countless other community events.
51 Fun Photos of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Kid’s Day
One of the most beloved end of summer events is back in Boise! The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicked off at Ann Morrison Park on Wednesday morning and continues all weekend. Day one of the Spirit of Boise is always one of our favorites. Why? Because the pilots don't...
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
Cougar Island Among Payette Lake Properties Up for Bid at Live Auction Later This Month
MCCALL, ID - On September 14, the Idaho Department of Lands will host live auctions for several properties around Payette Lake. According to the IDL, the auction includes Cougar Island, which may be purchased as an entire island or as five individual lots, which ever brings in more to the endowment beneficiary. Two non-lake front lots will also be auctioned.
newsfromthestates.com
60 companies looking to fill hundreds of positions at Idaho Job & Career Fair in Meridian
Job seekers are encouraged to attend a multi-employer hiring event in Meridian. (Courtesy of Pixabay) Job seekers can meet with more than 60 companies about hundreds of open positions from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, according to a press release. Attendees can drop off...
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
KREM
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
How to Get Your Child a FREE Balloon Ride at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic
Want to treat your kiddos to a once in a lifetime experience before school? Bring them to the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Wednesday, August 31!. Wednesday isn't just the first day of the 31st balloon classic, it's also CapEd Credit Union Kids’ Day! It's the one morning of the balloon classic where the pilots don't plan to leave the park and that's because they want to give Treasure Valley kids a real taste of what ballooning is all about! On Kid's Day, your little ones are invited to jump into the basket of one of their favorite balloons to experience what a ride in a hot air balloon feels like!
Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family
People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
