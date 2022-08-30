Read full article on original website
WBOC
Warm Sunshine
Forecast updated on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight:Clear and cooler with lower humidity. Low 64°. Wind: Light. Friday: Sunny and pleasantly warm with low humidity. High 87° inland with temps. near 80° on the beaches. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Winds...
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Bakersfield Channel
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire
(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
WBOC
DNREC to Reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park Sept. 1
LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline on Thursday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.
WBOC
School Bus Driver Shortages Hit Locally
Schools over Delmarva are facing bus driver shortages. Schools in Talbot County, Wicomico County, and Worcester County say, they are not experiencing a shortage in bus drivers for pick-up and drop-off, but they are with substitute drivers.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Urgent shark warning after monster predator spotted off California’s Manhattan Beach
THERE has been an urgent warning to stay out of the water at California's Manhattan Beach after a shark up to eight feet long was spotted. Beachgoers were notified of the shark sighting and told not to go in the shark-infested water for the time being. The predator was spotted...
Tropical storm warning in effect for south Texas
A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of South Texas as a strong system moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The Weather Channel's Dr. Rick Knabb has the latest.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week
Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Wants to Send $2,000 Check to Pennsylvanians, Even Though Republicans Are Not on Board
Should the state send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians? WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that Harrisburg politicians can’t agree. Read the full story at: https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-08-30/gov-wolf-pushes-for-2-000-direct-payments-without-a-plan-to-bring-republicans-to-the-table. (Original air-date: 9/1/22)
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Three local schools penalized for OHSAA violations
Austintown Fitch, Ursuline and Liberty all face penalties for OHSAA violations
