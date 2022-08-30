Population: One removes ranked mode after community feedback

What you need to know

VR battle royale game Population: One is removing its ranked mode later this week.

Players will be able to keep their titles earned form the mode permanently, while flight trails will disappear after 30 days.

Players have responded positively to its removal, citing poor matchmaking and changing the game's playstyle.

Virtual reality battle royale game Population: One will be removing its ranked mode from the game at the end of the month following community feedback, developer BigBox VR announced this week.

The Oculus Quest 2 and SteamVR game Population: One had introduced a ranked mode earlier this year , giving players a chance to earn unique flight trails and titles by climbing through several ranks through playing well and winning matches. Now the mode will be removed, or vaulted, on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The studio said in the announcement that those who earned flight trails in August will be able to keep them for the next 30 days, and titles earned from the ranked mode will be kept permanently. It also mentioned that the mode could come back in the future.

While no specific reason was given for the removal, players have responded positively to the announcement. Replies to the change noted that the ranked mode was difficult for solo players, as it was only offered as a squads playlist and meant teaming with random players in different rank tiers.

Others said the ranked mode changed the playstyle of the game that discouraged the shorter games of unranked. We have reached out to BigBox VR for more information and will update the article accordingly.

Although, Population: One will be adding a new game mode at the same time of the ranked mode removal with Metro Arena . The mode will support four squads spawned on the ground and starting with full shields, though the mode will only be available to those above level 10.

