wkar.org
Celebrating 100 years, community leaders gather at WKAR
On Aug. 18, 1922, WKAR first took to the air waves as an AM radio station, broadcasting agricultural news and information from what was then Michigan Agricultural College. One hundred years later, on Aug. 18, 2022, WKAR Public Media hosted a gathering of community leaders and special guests to help launch a yearlong celebration of a Century of Service.
wkar.org
Meridian Township recount: Recreational marijuana business opt-out fails by 6 votes
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has completed the recount of Meridian Township’s recreational marijuana business opt-out proposal. Last month, Meridian Township voters rejected a proposal to ban recreational marijuana businesses. The no's carried by just 12 votes. On Thursday, a recount revealed that final tally to be just six...
