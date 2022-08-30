ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wkar.org

Celebrating 100 years, community leaders gather at WKAR

On Aug. 18, 1922, WKAR first took to the air waves as an AM radio station, broadcasting agricultural news and information from what was then Michigan Agricultural College. One hundred years later, on Aug. 18, 2022, WKAR Public Media hosted a gathering of community leaders and special guests to help launch a yearlong celebration of a Century of Service.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy