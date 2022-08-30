Read full article on original website
Richmond County Fair 2022 opens Saturday with food, rides and fun for children of all ages
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Richmond County Fair, an annual highlight of Labor Day weekend, was booming on opening day with enthusiastic crowds reveling under sunny skies on Saturday. The 42nd annual event at Historic Richmond Town is a festival of fun on the last unofficial weekend of summer before...
Staten Island Ferry to run on modified schedule Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry will operate on an hourly schedule tonight into early tomorrow morning. The ferry will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal beginning at 11 p.m. before returning to normal service at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the city Department of Transportation.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’ on scene of four-alarm blaze that damaged Top Tomato, 3 other stores in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - An early morning fire tore through a Travis shopping plaza on Thursday, damaging a number of stores and injuring an FDNY firefighter. The four-alarm blaze at 3579 Victory Blvd. was reported around 2 a.m. and damaged a Top Tomato store, the Brooklyn Bagels and Cafe, Glamour Nails and the Taqueria Mexican restaurant.
A battle between neighbors over a Staten Island tree is at the root of a new lawsuit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A backyard tree in Sunnyside is the center of a neighbor dispute, a new lawsuit alleges. Michele Como, 70, of Cheshire Place, alleges Joann Burdieri, whose Beverly Avenue home abuts Como’s backyard, tied bags of supposed chemicals to the 25-foot-tall arborvitae elegantissima and instructed a landscaper to lean over the fence and cut away portions of the evergreen in an effort to kill it, according to court documents filed in Richmond County Supreme Court.
City Harvest report: Monthly visits to NYC food pantries are up 69%
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Food rescue organization City Harvest kicked off Hunger Action Month with the release of data revealing an alarming increase in New York City food pantry visits. According to City Harvest’s analysis of FeedNYC data, average monthly visits to NYC food pantries and soup kitchens increased by...
‘Rise Up NYC’ concert draws large crowd, close to 1,000 people in attendance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Scores of Staten Islanders on the East Shore were treated a fun night of 1980s and ‘90s music at the Rise UP NYC concert in Midland Beach Thursday night. The concert, in Midland Beach’s Lot 8, featured music legends Lisa Lisa, well-known for 1985′s “Can...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Richmond County Fair at Historic Richmond Town
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this summer weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Talk through your grief with others who understand how you feel at Grief Space. Free. 6...
Spend your Labor Day weekend with one of these adoptable pets: September 3-4
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Have you ever wondered how tabby cats get their stripes? Scientists and cat owners alike have long wondered how and why some have stripes and others do not. “Tabby” isn’t a breed; it’s a distinct fur pattern common among cats. Tabby cats often have what...
Shots fired in Stapleton on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired in Stapleton, Saturday night. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m., about shots fired in the vicinity of Broad Street and Tompkins Avenue, said an NYPD spokesperson. No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.
Third new Staten Island Ferry, the Dorothy Day, departs Florida for 14-day journey to New York
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anchors Aweigh! The third and final new Staten Island Ferry boat is now on its way to New York City after undergoing a successful U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The Dorothy Day is “passenger ready,” and departed the Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Port St. Joe Shipyard in...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
What’s the cooling potential of trees? Study aims to quantify benefits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Hot summer days aren’t experienced equally. Areas with a healthy trees and vegetation are cooler than spaces without these natural resources, research has found, but experts are now aiming to find just how much of a difference the environment makes in blunting the impact of heat.
Gunplay on the street gets this Staten Islander a seat in a prison cell
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On an early August afternoon last year, a West Brighton resident unloosed a string of bullets at another man on a Stapleton street, prosecutors said. Other people were nearby, but no one apparently was hit.
‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens remembers looking up to his father, who served as the FDNY’s chief of fire safety during his 32-year career, when he joined the department as a 22-year-old firefighter in 1986. It did not take him long to learn he...
Check out these McDonald’s menu items from around the world
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Not all McDonald’s menus feature Big Macs, Chicken Nuggets and Happy Meals. In fact, when walking into a McDonald’s restaurant outside of the United States the menu might not look familiar at all.
NYC issues full-vacate order to temporarily shutter businesses at strip mall after massive fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Buildings Department temporarily closed business in a popular strip mall on Richmond Avenue that was ravaged by four-alarm fire. A firefighter has been released from Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze after suffering injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, in the blaze that started shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Flames spread throughout all of the attached storefronts in a large building at 3579 Victory Boulevard near Travis Avenue.
NYC to pilot holiday trash collection program for Labor Day 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Just in time for Labor Day, the city Sanitation Department will pilot its “on-holiday pick-up” program, in which trash collection will take place on Monday, despite the holiday. Residents who normally receive Monday trash collection should place their material at the curb Sunday, Sept....
After lying in wait, man, 23, slashed woman on Staten Island, say cops.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton man lie in wait for a woman and viciously slashed her multiple times with a box cutter when she returned to her North Shore home one night two weeks ago, authorities allege. Samuel Jackson, 23, of Pine Street, has been indicted on...
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
Staten Island paving schedule: Plan for road closures on these North Shore streets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Temporary road closures and delays should be expected next week on several borough streets, as the city Department of Transportation (DOT) conducts daytime paving efforts on the North Shore. There will be no paving or road closures on Monday in observance of the Labor Day...
