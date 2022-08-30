ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

How to Enable or Disable the Windows Taskbar Settings

Customizing the Windows taskbar is quite easy; however, it's irritating when others tweak the taskbar settings without your permission. If you're constantly coming back to a different taskbar, here's how to stop others from messing with it in Windows. How to Lock or Unlock the Taskbar Settings. The best way...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Copy and Paste Not Working in Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with an improved clipboard over its predecessors. The new clipboard history feature lets you copy multiple items to the clipboard, which you can use to paste as needed. However, sometimes you may find the copy and paste function not working on your Windows 11 computer. This issue...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Prevent Others From Moving or Resizing the Windows Taskbar

You’re using your Windows device and notice that the taskbar has been moved or resized. Regardless of if you accidentally moved it without realising, or someone used your PC before you, it can be annoying. Fortunately, it's really easy to lock the taskbar in place, protecting it from both...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Create an Email Signature Using Canva

The most effective and reliable way to catch your recipient's attention remains email, despite the wide variety of communication methods available. An email signature represents you and your company, instantly improving the credibility of your email. It is easy to set up, makes your email look more professional, and boosts brand awareness.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up Google Workspace Desktop Shortcuts in Windows 11

Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) includes an assortment of productivity cloud apps. Google Workspace’s Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Gmail web apps are especially good freely available alternatives to MS Office’s applications. Google Drive is also one of the best cloud storage services. If you frequently utilize...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application

If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Easily Extract a Table From a PDF

If you've got a table in a PDF file and want to use it elsewhere, you don't have to recreate it manually. Technology is here to make life easier, as there are many tools you could use for extracting tables from a PDF file. With these tools, you can import...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Photo Mosaic in Photoshop

Photo mosaics are clever artworks where the image seems to be made up of smaller images resembling mosaics. These small mosaics are images that have their own stories, but put together they tell a bigger story. Despite what it sounds like, most photo mosaics aren't created by individually putting small...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Set Colors for Active and Inactive Title Bars in Windows 11

Have you ever wanted to customize the bar at the top of every window that tells you the app's name? That's called the "title bar," and Windows 11 isn’t configured by default to show an accent color on title bars and borders. Therefore, all your software windows will have boring white or black title bars by default.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Uninstall Multiple Mac Apps at Once

A rich collection of well-optimized apps is a reason why Macs are popular. If you shifted to Mac from another platform, you would be curious to check them out. Eventually, you may end up with too many apps on your Mac, taking up storage and other system resources. An app...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How Scoping Works in JavaScript

“Scope” refers to the current context of execution in which your code can reference or “see” values and expressions. Variables, objects, and functions from various parts of the code are accessible based on their scopes. In JavaScript, variables, objects, and functions can have a global scope, a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

4 Efficient Logging Packages for Your Go Apps

Logging is the technique of keeping records for future purposes in the software development cycle. Logging is critical because logs help with debugging, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and project monitoring. You can use logging at various levels of your applications for errors, warnings, debugging, and more. Logging in Go. The Go standard...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the "sudo: command not found" Error on Linux

When setting up a new Linux desktop or virtual machine, you may encounter the error: "sudo: command not found". This Linux error message can be infuriating, and prevent you from progressing further with your setup. Here's what it means and how to fix it. What Is "sudo" in Linux?. User...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Has the Desktop Window Manager Stopped Working on Windows? Try These Fixes

The Desktop Window Manager (DWM.exe) is a system process that helps with displaying the graphical user interface (GUI) and provides various visual effects such as transparent windows, live taskbar thumbnails, and more. If this process stops working, Windows may bug you with the "Desktop window manager stopped working and was closed" error message.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Make Your PC Feel Like New With CCleaner Professional—Just $1 for a Year

Are you ready to give your computer a much-needed boost? CCleaner is here to do just that by cleaning up junk files, keeping system files and software updated, optimizing performance, improving your privacy, and much more. All of this is only possible with the most powerful version of the app—CCleaner...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Convert Excel Files to PDF

When sending a file, it's better to send it in at least two formats to make sure the receiver can open it. If you've created an Excel spreadsheet, you should add a PDF file to that email, as it's one of the most common file formats. Using Excel’s built-in tools,...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install the Arduino IDE on Linux

Arduino provides students, hobbyists, and organizations with a robust platform for developing electronic projects and prototyping at a very low cost. Linux is a great OS for developing your Arduino project, but first, you'll need to install the Arduino IDE on your system. The Arduino IDE will help you write code, run it, and finally, upload it to your Arduino board.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Restore a Missing Background Apps Permission Option in Windows 11

The background apps permissions option in Windows 11 lets you configure Windows Store apps to run in the background. Depending on your power plan, you can allow or block an app from running in the background. However, what if this option is missing? Here's how to restore the background apps...
