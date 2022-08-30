ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Jim and Chris Scott 2022 Legacy Award Recipient

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced the two recipients of the 2022 Legacy Award to the husband and wife team: Jim and Chris Scott. The press release says the couple is well known in the Billings community and Montana for their success in banking, philanthropic work, and involvement with non-profits. The Scotts have called Billings their home for the past 45 years.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Try these top-rated pizza restaurants in Billings

If you are hungry for a slice of pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from in Billings. Tripadvisor lists some of the top-rated pizza restaurants that are guaranteed to satisfy. Bullman’s Woodfired Pizza is ranked number one with 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bullman’s makes their pizza dough...
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Service Dog#Food And Drink#Pets#Ne White House#Tbi
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Ranks First in the United States for Depression Percentage

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

5K and ‘Kids Dash’ Planned for Billings on September 10

It's only 3.1 miles, you get to wear scrubs, and it's to benefit a literacy program for kids. So what's your excuse for not running? Or walking?. Riverstone Health Foundation is having their Scrub Run on Saturday, September 10 beginning and ending at Billings' South Park. The annual 5K run and walk begin at 9 am and will be followed by the Kids Dash at 10 am.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Montana Talks

ICYMI: Montana Guard Rescues Paraglider Near Red Lodge

In case you missed it, these are some great photographs following a successful rescue of an injured paraglider near Red Lodge, Montana. Thankfully I follow the Montana National Guard on their social media accounts and they shared these great photos that came from Montana National Guardsmen and Red Lodge Fire & Rescue.
RED LODGE, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Four Minutes and Twenty Seconds with B.o.B. on KISS FM!

Before you even realize it, six-time Grammy Award nominee B.o.B. will be in Billings at the Pub Station Tap Room. You'll likely remember B.o.B. from his debut single "Nothin On You" with Bruno Mars (Almost 400 MILLION views on YouTube!):. That single rocketed B.o.B. to the top of the Billboard...
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

It’s Impossible Not to Smile. Giant Wienermobile is in Billings

Before we get started on today's story, I've got to tell you my struggle when spelling weiner wiener. The whole "I" before "E" thing, I know... but I've had to correct myself a dozen times already today. W-I-E-N-E-R. There... I think I've got it. That's probably why most people call them hotdogs instead of wieners. Nobody can remember how to spell wiener correctly.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy