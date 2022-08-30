Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WSET
All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
WSET
Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
WSET
Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
WSET
Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
WSET
St. Stephens Episcopal Church to hold annual 'Blessing of the Animals'
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — St. Stephen's Episcopal Church will hold its annual community Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 1. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the church lawn, located on Perrowville Road. The church said there will be a brief liturgy of...
WSET
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said. The department announced the people awarded. Battalion Chief...
WSET
Roanoke organizations receive $550k from the U.S. DOJ to combat gun violence in the city
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Total Action for Progress (TAP) three unique grants aimed at addressing the impacts of gun violence in Roanoke. Combined, the grants total $550,000. “This funding is meaningful for our...
WSET
'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
WSET
Schools across Virginia are short-staffed, Gov. Youngkin highlights plan to fix it
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Schools are short-staffed, students are behind, and Governor Glenn Youngkin is offering a plan to fix it. "When a student is in the classroom with a teacher in person that's where the magic happens," Youngkin said. Student test scores have fallen sharply since the pandemic...
WSET
42nd 'Ole Salem Days' festival will feature 250 arts and crafts vendors
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The 42nd Olde Salem Days is set for September 10 in downtown Salem and will feature over 250 arts and crafts exhibitors from all across the country. Admission to the event is free, and a shuttle service will carry visitors to the site from the Selm Civic Center.
WSET
'Cops 'N Bobbers:' Bring your kids fishing with Lynchburg police officers!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Do you have any kids between the ages of 7 and 13? If you do, they're invited to Cops 'N Bobbers with the Lynchburg Police Department!. Scheduled for September 17, Cops and Bobbers is presented by Lynchburg Police and Human Kind. Trophies are offered for...
WSET
Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
WSET
City leaders talk potential plans to redevelop Danville Mall ahead of casino completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — At the Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit, Danville leaders highlighted different areas that could be redeveloped. One of those spots: the Danville Mall. "They had a housing summit recently and the mall actually gave permission to the city to market the space over there for...
WSET
Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
WSET
Roanoke chef to face off against Bobby Flay on the Food Network
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke Chef is set to face off against world-renowned chef Bobby Flay on Thursday night. According to the City of Roanoke, local chef and entrepreneur Quincy Randolph will face off against Flay on a show called Bobby's Besties. The city said the show airs...
WSET
Cause of Roanoke fire that caused $43,000 in damages deemed accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, August 26, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Ave for reports of a fire at a home in the area. Arriving units said they found smoke showing, and upon search located a fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished.
WSET
Danville Chief highlighted in International Association of Chiefs of Police's magazine
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville Police Chief is being highlighted on an international level this September. The department said Chief Scott Booth was highlighted in the publication of the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) Police Chief Magazine. They said The IACP is the world’s largest...
WSET
Expect road closures as water services are installed on Caesars Virginia property
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, West Main Street will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. The city said the closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue...
WSET
Attending an LCS athletic event? Here's what to know before you go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're planning to go to any athletic event at an LCS school there's an updated list of things you need to know before going. "We want families, students, and the community to have a happy, healthy, and safe experience," LCS said in a statement with the updates.
