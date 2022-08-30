ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
HALIFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Lynchburg, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Community, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Health
WSET

'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
LYNCHBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health#Americans
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WSET

2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke chef to face off against Bobby Flay on the Food Network

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke Chef is set to face off against world-renowned chef Bobby Flay on Thursday night. According to the City of Roanoke, local chef and entrepreneur Quincy Randolph will face off against Flay on a show called Bobby's Besties. The city said the show airs...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Attending an LCS athletic event? Here's what to know before you go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're planning to go to any athletic event at an LCS school there's an updated list of things you need to know before going. "We want families, students, and the community to have a happy, healthy, and safe experience," LCS said in a statement with the updates.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy