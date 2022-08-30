ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness

Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
DALLAS, TX
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.”  The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
NBC Sports

49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again

SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama football: Will Anderson is going to give the entire state of Utah nightmares

Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Will Anderson wreaked havoc against Utah State on Sept. 3. With the college football season beginning, not only fans be watching their favorite schools, but also scout some of the talent eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. An easy place to look is on the Alabama Crimson Tide. While eyes will be on quarterback Bryce Young, they are also on linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Cor
FanSided

Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Ohio State fans aren’t taking trailing Notre Dame at halftime well at all

The Ohio State Buckeyes had a difficult start to their season, as they trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish10-7 at halftime. The start of the college football season got underway for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 3. After a less than ideal finish last year, where they missed out on the College Football Playoff due to a loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes had the chance to make the ultimate statement to begin the 2022 campaign. Ranked the second-best school in the nation by the AP, they hosted the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Statdium.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy