The Ohio State Buckeyes had a difficult start to their season, as they trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish10-7 at halftime. The start of the college football season got underway for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 3. After a less than ideal finish last year, where they missed out on the College Football Playoff due to a loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes had the chance to make the ultimate statement to begin the 2022 campaign. Ranked the second-best school in the nation by the AP, they hosted the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Statdium.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO