Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacosEllen EastwoodPhoenix, AZ
Raiders Have Top QB-RB-WR Combination
In a recent ranking of the each NFL's teams offensive triplets of quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, the Raiders were one of the best.
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Josh Gordon Added to Practice Squad
The 31-year-old wide receiver led the NFL in receiving yards nearly a decade ago, has been in trouble with the league several times since.
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.” The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley took 3 minutes to get every USC fans’ hopes up
The combination of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley was an instant hit with USC football fans as QB made it look easy on the opening drive of the season. It’s been a long and demoralizing road for USC football fans over the last few years. The Clay Helton era had some highs but the lows were the kind that take all the belief out of the program.
NBC Sports
49ers sure Johnson will contribute despite getting bad news again
SANTA CLARA -- Just because it has happened so often, it does not make it any easier to deliver the bad news. In fact, 49ers executives John Lynch and Adam Peters both said on Thursday that it gets more and more difficult to tell veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson that he is being cut from the 53-man roster.
NFL・
Stetson Bennett IV is a Heisman Trophy candidate whether you like it or not
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has been doubted his whole career. Against the odds, he looks like a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2022. He’s already led Georgia football to a national championship, but you wouldn’t guess it based on the conversations around Stetson Bennett IV. The Bulldog quarterback...
Alabama football: Will Anderson is going to give the entire state of Utah nightmares
Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Will Anderson wreaked havoc against Utah State on Sept. 3. With the college football season beginning, not only fans be watching their favorite schools, but also scout some of the talent eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. An easy place to look is on the Alabama Crimson Tide. While eyes will be on quarterback Bryce Young, they are also on linebacker Will Anderson Jr.
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
Braves: Huge return looming to give Atlanta reinforcement for playoffs
The Atlanta Braves already look like they’re trending up for the playoffs but now Mike Soroka’s coming return could provide reinforcements. Even if the Atlanta Braves are still trailing the hated Mets in the NL East entering September, there are a ton of reasons to be optimistic about the club as they head toward the postseason and potentially a return trip to the World Series.
Ohio State fans aren’t taking trailing Notre Dame at halftime well at all
The Ohio State Buckeyes had a difficult start to their season, as they trailed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish10-7 at halftime. The start of the college football season got underway for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 3. After a less than ideal finish last year, where they missed out on the College Football Playoff due to a loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes had the chance to make the ultimate statement to begin the 2022 campaign. Ranked the second-best school in the nation by the AP, they hosted the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Statdium.
