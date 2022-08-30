Read full article on original website
Related
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
WRGB
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Ballston Spa man accused of DWI, drug possession
A traffic stop on the I-87 Northway on Thursday ended in felony charges for a Ballston Spa man, who allegedly had cocaine on him.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
Schenectady Woman Nabbed 2 Years After Stealing Rental Car, Police Say
A woman from the region is facing charges, nearly two years after she allegedly stole a rental car from Georgia, authorities said. State police in Washington County spotted the vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Main Street in Kingsbury. Troopers discovered it had been reported stolen from...
Police: Cohoes man found with meth during traffic stop
A Cohoes man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Cohoes Police Department said Joseph Scott, 32, was arrested on September 3.
NEWS10 ABC
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway. Around 7 p.m. on August 26, New York State Police responded to an assault on a commercial bus traveling from the city of Albany to New York City. The incident took place in the town of Newburgh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
WNYT
Two people injured during fight on commercial bus
A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
Police: Albany search warrant nets narcotics, arrest
An Albany man was jailed on Friday after he allegedly sold narcotics from his home on Hamilton Street.
WNYT
Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center
We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany man arrested after knifepoint robbery
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
Albany felon convicted on ammunition, drug charges
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Mikal Smith, 28, of Albany guilty on Wednesday of unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute crack.
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
Man arrested after theft, robbery and Albany chase
On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested a man for counts including possession of stolen property and fleeing an officer in a vehicle, among others. The arrest followed a road pursuit through the city of Albany.
NYSP: Pair arrested for shoplifting in Queensbury
New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions, woman charged.
WNYT
Pair charged in $1,800 heist at Queensbury Walmart
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,800 of merchandise at the Queensbury Walmart. State police say back in February, 27-year-old Shyla Stafford of Dresden and 28-year-old Brandon Flint of Hornell, worked together to steal the merchandise at the Walmart on State Route 9. They are both charged...
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0