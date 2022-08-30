ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway. Around 7 p.m. on August 26, New York State Police responded to an assault on a commercial bus traveling from the city of Albany to New York City. The incident took place in the town of Newburgh.
Two people injured during fight on commercial bus

A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
Pair charged in $1,800 heist at Queensbury Walmart

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,800 of merchandise at the Queensbury Walmart. State police say back in February, 27-year-old Shyla Stafford of Dresden and 28-year-old Brandon Flint of Hornell, worked together to steal the merchandise at the Walmart on State Route 9. They are both charged...
