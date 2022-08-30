Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
DPS: Semi-truck overturns between Post and Snyder, no injuries
GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in far southeastern Garza County early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 84 near the Garza-Scurry County line. The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the semi-truck crossed the...
everythinglubbock.com
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
fox34.com
Lubbock woman killed in Martin County rollover
LPD identifies bicyclist seriously injured in crash
KCBD
One injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a black passenger car. One person was left with moderate injuries, according to police. It is not known whether they were taken to the hospital. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sept...
Man dies in Lamb County while trying to fix semi-truck, DPS says
One person killed in rollover crash
fox34.com
Semi stuck in mud turns over into ditch killing driver
everythinglubbock.com
One person seriously injured after crash with bicycle, LPD says
KCBD
UPDATED: Bicyclist seriously injured after striking car in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injures after he struck a vehicle in Central Lubbock Thursday afternoon. Around 2:46 p.m., Lubbock police were called to a crash with injuries near 47th and Ave. Q where officers found 62-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez. He was taken to UMC for his injuries.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 2 killed in Floyd County head-on crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Nine-year-old Conrad Thomlinson and his mother, Joni Smith, both died after a crash at 114th and Indiana. Two more children in the car were seriously injured. Here’s what we know: 9-year-old, mother killed in crash in South Lubbock. For more news, local...
everythinglubbock.com
Crash with moderate injuries, 82nd and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash that resulted in one moderate injury and one minor injury, occurred around 10:08 a.m. Thursday on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This is developing. Check back for more updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
everythinglubbock.com
Driver arrested after police chase, DPS said vehicle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer, Paul Naranjo, 35, was taken into custody by deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that ended around 6:54 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North County Road 3100. LCSO said the...
everythinglubbock.com
2 died in head-on collision, Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – According to reports from Floyd County Record, two people were killed Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., following a crash near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 54 and U.S. Highway 62, just South of Floydada. Initial reports said a pickup collided with a...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: One killed in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Details: One seriously injured after car crashes into tree in North Lubbock. Flooding caused the city’s main water treatment plant to fail. The state is distributing bottled water while crews work to repair the problems. Follow the latest here: Jackson, Miss., residents...
9-year-old child, mother dead in Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured. LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn […]
towntalkradio.com
Ambulance rolls heading to Lubbock
Ambulance crash sends four to the hospital. At approximately 4:10 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, an ambulance from Andrews Texas heading north on US 62/385 was driving through Wellman, and according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Dept. the ambulance hydroplaned on the wet highway causing the ambulance to slide into the median and roll on the passenger side. The ambulance came to a rest in the median facing south.
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
One killed, 3 seriously hurt in South Lubbock crash, LPD says
