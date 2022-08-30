ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK, so maybe Leon Rose could’ve put together the best possible trade package for Donovan Mitchell. In the end, though, he didn’t. The Knicks president reportedly set a Monday night deadline for the Jazz to at long last agree to a deal that would send Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, to New York. Reports vary about what would’ve been heading back to Utah: some combination of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, two unprotected first-round picks, a top-five-protected future first (maybe coming via the Bucks), multiple second-round picks, and perhaps an unlimited-ride MetroCard. When that deadline came and went, Rose stepped back from the bargaining table, signed Barrett to a four-year, nine-figure contract extension, and sat tight, confident that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge wouldn’t find a more palatable deal in the weeks leading up to training camp.
Justin Verrier and J. Kyle Mann get together to share their instant reactions to news of the Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They discuss the details of the deal itself and how Mitchell’s skill set will contribute to a Cavs team that was already on the rise. After the break, Kyle is joined by Wosny Lambre to talk about the Denver Nuggets gearing up for this coming season with a fully healthy roster (29:41), and the culture of alternate jerseys in the NBA (38:11).
Once upon a time, all of two and three years ago, the NBA’s wealthiest coastal powers doubled as the league’s boldest teams—the franchises most likely to go all in with a flush draw. The Lakers traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, three first-round picks, and a...
Wosny Lambre just goes with it and gives his thoughts on Jennifer Aniston. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Craig Horlbeck, Mallory Rubin, Sean Fennessey, and Wosny Lambre. ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ keeps the cameos coming in Episode 3. But how many Marvel crossovers is too many?. By Daniel Chin. The White...
