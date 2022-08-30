ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Parish inmates are in charge of financial responsibilities while incarcerated

By Alece Courville
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – The St. Landry Parish Government is holding inmates accountable for financial responsibilities while incarcerated in jail.

There is an ordinance in place that says if an inmate is incarcerated, parish government can charge the full amount of whatever care they receive while in jail.

Delcambre High School student arrested for bringing gun onto school grounds

The ordinance was passed in 2005, charging co-pays for inmates when a doctor’s visit was needed. Throughout the years, the ordinance has been revised, charging full amounts for all medical needs.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said, “Whatever needs they need outside the normal activities, they get charged for it.”

He told News 10 it costs parish government $10-14 a day per inmate. “As soon as they are arrested, they are charged a flat fee,” Bellard added.

The budget for the jail comes from a jail tax which is a mileage property tax parish-wide. It brings in roughly $600,000 a year. “We have to be good stewards of the taxpayer money,” said Bellard.

Bellard said there is a process in place for repeat offenders.

Bellard continued, “We have frequent flyers. Whatever is on the books, whatever is on them is put toward the bill.” He said once an inmate is released, that bill does not go away.

He said he is currently working with the parish attorney on filing civil lawsuits against individuals for outstanding balances.

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
L'Observateur

St. Martinville Man Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine

LAFAYETTE, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Irvin J. Butler, 41, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced him to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. Butler pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
