I Love New York in the Fall, and I'm Excited to Wear These 5 Outfits
The time has come to pack up all our summer minidresses and swim looks and pull out our jackets and boots for fall. I know—I’m sad about it, too, but there’s always exciting energy in the air that comes when the seasons change. Fall feels like the start of something new. For those of us in New York City, it’s the time of year when everyone who has retreated to their summer homes returns to the city and long vacations away come to an end, and the city is back in full swing.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Rothy's Sneakers Everyone Loses It Over
If you know Emily Ratajkowski's style, you know that she's a great source of sneaker inspiration. She wears them often, just like the true New Yorker that she is, and I advise taking note of both the way she styles her sneakers and the actual ones that she wears. If she's wearing them, they're cool and probably comfortable.
Summer's Nearly Over, But Zara's New Fall Drop Is the Best Consolation
I'm not going to lie: As much as I utterly adore fall, I'm not quite ready for summer to be over. (It feels like I only slipped into a swimsuit a handful of times and I'm enjoying these warm summer evenings after work sipping a cocktail al fresco way too much.) If you're like me and are mourning the end of summer, a quick glance at Zara's new fall drop will have you transition out of any lingering summer longing, right into autumn!
Emma Watson's Trendy Flats Are the Key to Transitioning Summer Dresses to Fall
If every August and September, you think to yourself, "I've mentally moved on from summer, but the Earth hasn't, so what do I wear?" you're not alone. It's an undeniably awkward time of year when it comes to outfits. Luckily, Emma Watson has one clever outfit solution for us that's perfect for making the jump from summer to fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I'm a Nordstrom Styling Manager—Here's What to Buy From the Big Sale Right Now
The big Nordstrom summer sale is officially in full swing, and it's live through September 12. We already showcased a smattering of standout buys here, but we thought we'd highlight even more pieces. Specifically, we wanted to get thoughts from a certified Nordstrom expert. That's right. Savannah Pilorge, the styling program manager at the Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, offered up her expert insight into what's worth buying from the current sale.
Boot Season Is Back and I'm Leaking Every Cool Pair Worth Buying
Boot season is back, everyone. I don’t like to pick favorites but boots are one of my favorite shoe categories and I wear them any chance I get. All of the coolest new styles have started to arrive on the market and I’m already trying to decide which pieces I’ll be adding to my closet this fall. I tend to be drawn to the classics, so I’m particularly excited about the fresh takes on riding boots that just dropped, but I can’t ignore some of the cult designs like Balenciaga’s Cagole boots that are continuing their popularity into fall.
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
I'm a Fashion Editor Going to London and Paris—See What's in My Carry-On
It's been years since I traveled to Europe, so now that I'm heading to London and Paris in a few weeks, I'm going in with intense preparation. We're always covering British and French fashion here at Who What Wear, so I've already done a little stalking of the fashion sets we always rely on to set the stage for what's chic. Opposite of a tropical vacation, I'm sticking to simple basics with a touch of trends for this trip. You'll still catch me in a few pops of color, but I'm laying the groundwork for my suitcase below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Celebrity Colorist Jenna Perry on Achieving Hot Girl Hair Color
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Celebrity colorist, Jenny Perry, has...
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the It Flats Fellow New Yorker Zoë Kravitz Also Swears By
Except on rare occasions, I'm not someone that will splurge on a pair of designer shoes the second I see them. I need to think about them for a while and sometimes wait a bit before making the purchase (to see if they remain in style and I still want them). The Row's Ava Mary Jane Flats are an investment purchase I'd definitely be comfortable making at this point, especially given their approval of two of the chicest celebrities in NYC: Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz.
The VMA Red Carpet Looks That Deserve an Award of Their Own
Don't get me wrong—I love the high-glamour moments from the Oscars and the Golden Globes, but there's just something about the fashion showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards that hits different. Whether it's Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress in 2010 or Rose McGowan's next-to-naked sequin dress in 1998, MTV's biggest night is always home to next-level (and sometimes shocking) looks. And this year's selection is sure to be no exception.
16 Net-a-Porter Finds on the Brink of Cult Status
Do you ever open Instagram and feel bombarded with one or two fashion items that all your favorite people seem to have and then immediately wonder how you can cop? Well, that's basically my morning routine. I'm always scouring for the next It items, and Net-a-Porter gets it. Not only does the site carry the buzziest designer brands, but it's dedicating an entire page to these trending cult finds. Take Balenciaga's Le Cagole bag, for example. Net-a-Porter restocks it frequently and supplies the most interesting and relevant colorways. So from that iconic hot-pink Jacquemus blazer to those Mach & Mach embellished shoes, these are the top 16 items sure to hit cult status.
