DJ's Sunday Rewind: Connally-La Vega clash did not disappoint
When I was making picks for this week, I skipped the La Vega-Connally row and finished all my other selections first before I went back and stared at the blinking cursor for a good three minutes. Then I took a blue Expo marker and a red Expo marker, designated blue...
Marlin, Mart face off in top-10 matchup Thursday night
No. 10 Marlin (0-1) at No. 2 Mart (1-0) Breakdown: It’s safe to say that Mart will enter the weekend with a bit of a spring in its step, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers will let their guard down against Marlin. Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman noted that while they had to be doing some things right after posting a 54-0 win against Paris Chisum, his team still has work to do.
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener. Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night. However, the Tigers hit back quickly,...
Mart Panthers show might in 41-6 romp over Marlin
MART — Second-ranked Mart dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in handing No. 10 Marlin a 41-6 loss on Thursday. In a game that was moved up a day due to the chronic shortage of officiating crews in Central Texas, the Panthers removed all guesswork early, scoring on their first three possessions en route to a 31-0 halftime lead.
No. 5 Crawford takes to the air, sails past No. 4 Centerville
Crawford’s passing game proved to be the discernible difference when the two met at Pirate Field Friday night. Quarterback Luke Torbert was perfect on five attempts for 92 yards, including the game-deciding touchdown to wideout Trey Dobie as Crawford won, 21-6, to move to 2-0 on the young season.
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 2
No. 5 Lorena (0-1) at No. 9 West (1-0) Breakdown: The highly anticipated matchup between state champion Lorena and regional finalist West is finally happening. For the second week in a row the Leopards will be playing a Top 10 opponent in another standing room only game, and head coach Ray Biles knows his team can’t sleep on the Trojans.
Baylor notebook: Press box seat remains reserved for Dave Campbell
Brice Cherry: Bears gave glimpses of identity (even in an expected blowout) Fireworks galore: Shapen guides explosive Bears by UAlbany, 69-10 It was the first Baylor football game in many, many decades without Dave Campbell watching from somewhere, but Baylor made sure Campbell was still there in spirit. Baylor has...
Gatorade bath: Waco High beats Dallas W.T. White to snap 17-game streak
Linden Heldt gets the Gatorade bath as the Waco High Lions beat Dallas W.T. White, 45-27, to snap a 17-game losing streak. See full coverage at wacotrib.com/sports/high-school Video by Brian Coats.
Brice Cherry: Bears gave glimpses of identity (even in an expected blowout)
Baylor notebook: Press box seat remains reserved for Dave Campbell Fireworks galore: Shapen guides explosive Bears by UAlbany, 69-10 How often does a first impression tell you everything you need to know about someone?. Never, right? And yet if you pay attention to the clues, you can still learn quite...
Centex roundup: China Spring stages fierce rally to keep winning streak intact
MELISSA — It’s hard to keep down a champion, and China Spring played like one (again). Kyle Barton bulled his way into the end zone with 41 seconds to go for the go-ahead score, completing a fierce rally to give Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked and defending state champion China Spring a 42-41 win over Class 5A Melissa on Friday night.
McDonald, Cadets push past No. 4 La Vega in thriller, 35-34
For the first time since 2014 the Connally Cadets are victorious against the La Vega Pirates in a jaw-clenching 35-34 contest. As he tried to gather himself, Terry Gerik beamed with pride for his scrappy team noting that the Pirates didn’t make it easy for them. “Just proud of...
Something to play for: Connally hungry for more than a first-round playoff exit
The school day has just finished and the rain is falling steady as the Connally Cadets begin to warm up for practice. They’re some days removed from a 65-20 win against Mexia. But that’s behind them now. They’ve got bigger fish to fry. Connally is playing No....
Jarrell, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Giddings High School football team will have a game with Jarrell High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Moody tops Hico, gives new coach Hurst first victory
MOODY — The Bearcats upended the visiting Tigers on Thursday night, giving Matt Hurst his first win as head coach in Moody. Ryder Hohhertz led Moody (1-1) nicely at quarterback, as he connected on 7 of 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown while rushing nine times for 112 yards and two more scores. Defensively, Moody stiffened up after giving up 40 points to Axtell in its season opener. It stuffed Hico (1-1) at every turn, led by linebacker Ryder Casqueira, who had 21 total tackles (12 solos) and a sack. Defensive tackle Keith Dailey chipped in seven tackles, four for losses, and a sack.
How to get Baylor vs. UAlbany on TV, radio
Baylor kicks off with State University of New York at Albany at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 from McLane Stadium in Waco. Here's how you can get the game:. ESPN-Plus: This is an online streaming service that costs $9.99 per month. It is not included with a regular TV subscription. There...
Texas A&M drops intense hype video for 2022 season opener
Texas A&M is hyped to kick off Year 5 of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station. Ahead of Saturday’s contest with Sam Houston State, the Aggies dropped a BTHO game trailer with highlights from camp. Fisher can be heard telling the team, “We ain’t done.”. Under...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, Texas)
According to the Bryan Police, a motorcycle crash occurred in Bryan on Friday. The crash happened at East 29th Street following a two-vehicle collision. According to the reports, a motorcycle and a car were [..]
Bumpin’ in your backyard: the music scene in Waco
Ten years ago, the names of Ben Rector, Vanilla Ice and Cody Johnson would have never been advertised as coming to Waco, but as the city has grown, its music venues and the artists it attracts have grown with it. For over 70 years, the Heart ‘O Texas Fair and...
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
Baylor's Foster Pavilion construction on track as city weighs firms for nearby hotel
Baylor University’s new basketball arena is on track for an early opening in January 2024, while Waco officials are still deciding which luxury hotel to build right next door. At first glance, the site of a former parking garage behind Clifton Robinson Tower is still mostly mud, heavy equipment...
