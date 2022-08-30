ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter County mayor seeks funding for Tweetsie Trail expansion

By Slater Teague
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby says she has asked state lawmakers for $6.3 million to expand the Tweetsie Trail through the Valley Forge and Hampton communities.

Currently, the popular hiking and biking trail spans from downtown Johnson City to downtown Elizabethton.

Woodby believes expanding the trail would draw more visitors to the county.

“I just want to let people know that we’re really looking for Carter County to be a tourism destination, and in order for that to happen we have got to have some help from our legislature and to help Carter County make this move as we are just a small rural county and this type of money is very hard for us to come up with,” Woodby said.

The trail runs almost 10 miles along the path of a railroad track that has been transformed into a trail with government and private funding.

