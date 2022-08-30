Read full article on original website
Gaslamp foot traffic and county-wide accidents to skyrocket over Labor Day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is on another Flex Alert Friday, Sept. 2 just as Labor Day festivities are meant to begin. The expected rise in foot traffic raises concerns about how San Diegans are going to lower energy usage, per request of California ISO, while family and friends gather across the west coast.
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego
The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
Artemis 1 launch rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Artemis 1 is an unmanned spacecraft meant to act as the test launch for man’s first return to the moon since 1972. The original launch was delayed due to engine issues, and has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3. The launch will be...
Meet San Diego County Teacher of the Year – Aimee McCoy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Five local educators representing schools in Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro, and Chula Vista have been named San Diego County Teachers of the Year. The honorees were announced at a reception Friday night as part of the 32nd annual “Cox Presents: Salute to Teachers,” brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union in partnership with the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE).
SDSU offers deals to fans and students for new Green Line trolley station
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SDSU stadium trolley station has remained closed for nearly two years during the construction of the brand new Snapdragon Stadium. As of Friday, Sept. 2 the Green Line trolley station will be reopening to the public and will permanently serve attendees of SDSU athletic events.
11th annual Jazz at the Creek Festival happening September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Jazz at the Creek Labor Day Weekend Concert Series is back for their 11th annual event. Starting on Saturday, you will be taking a journey back with Philadelphia’s own, Pieces of a Dream, with keyboardist James Lloyd, and drummer Curtis Harmon. From the mid-70’s till now this group has been making hit after hit; The Cool Side, Baby It’s Your Turn Now, My Love, Club Jazz and many more.
Ex-Marine “RJ” McLeod stands in court, accused of murder
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The arraignment of ex-Marine Raymond “RJ” McLeod is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. Raymond is accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens more than six years ago. McLeod, 37, was arrested Monday, Aug. 29 and held in El Salvador...
2022 Honor Bowl returns to San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Honor Group educates students, coaches and community about patriotism while raising money for injured, ill and wounded veterans. The idea for The Honor Group was founded by Mark “Coach” Soto, a retired high school football coach of 18 years. Mark has two sons that served in the military and he coached both of them in football. His youngest son after serving 9.5 years in the US Army as an Infantry Sniper, retired in 2015. His oldest son is an injured US Marine who medically retired in 2013 after 8.5 years of service.
USS Midway to host American Patriot Award Gala on Thursday Sept. 1
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Midway Museum will pay tribute to Gary Sinise and the Gary Sinise Foundation at its annual American Patriot Award gala on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022. This prestigious award is presented to Gary Sinise for his patriotism and selfless devotion to the veterans and first responders that defend our freedoms and protect our citizens.
Domestic violence survivor fights to legally retake home from squatters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A domestic violence survivor has a new fight on her hands. After the man abusing her was taken away by police – he continues to terrorize her by allowing squatters to live in the home they shared. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has her story in...
50th anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Finale in Pala
PALA (KUSI) – The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is set for a historic conclusion as the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series returns to Pala’s Fox Raceway for the second time this summer. This is the 12th and final round of...
