SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Honor Group educates students, coaches and community about patriotism while raising money for injured, ill and wounded veterans. The idea for The Honor Group was founded by Mark “Coach” Soto, a retired high school football coach of 18 years. Mark has two sons that served in the military and he coached both of them in football. His youngest son after serving 9.5 years in the US Army as an Infantry Sniper, retired in 2015. His oldest son is an injured US Marine who medically retired in 2013 after 8.5 years of service.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO