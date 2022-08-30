ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gragson takes rain-delayed Xfinity event at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night. Gragson, tracking leader Creed, looked like his chance at victory might’ve slipped away when NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took over second. But as Larson and Creed fought side-by-side, touching several times in the final laps, Gragson moved low around both of them as Creed’s car had a flat tire and gave off sparks against the wall. Gragson and his team climbed the fence in celebration of his fourth win this season — and the fourth straight Darlington Xfinity win for owner JR Motorsports. “We won this race here last year and we put on one hell of a show for the fans,” Gragson said.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Halftime Thoughts: Miami Keeping Pace with Kentucky

Kentucky leads Miami 13-10 after the first half of the 2022 season.  The Wildcats have out-gained Miami 233-151, but have failed to capitalize in the redzone on multiple occasions, settling for field goals and an interception.  Brett Gabbert taking it to the secondary  Miami QB Brett ...
