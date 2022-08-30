Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Avon Library south addition opens to public, renovations continue: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Avon Library Branch Manager Donna Kelly Sprinkle can’t wait for the community to visit the new space and after seeing it for myself during a private tour last week, it’s truly amazing. The southern expansion (phase one) officially opens to the public Tuesday. After the ceremonial ground-breaking Aug....
Income taxes made easy? Maybe a first step in making Cuyahoga County’s cities, villages a unifying force
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lee Weingart wants to simplify your taxes. The Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive is proposing wiping out the byzantine structure of municipal income taxes and credits in favor of a flat income tax split with cities throughout the county. The flat tax would replace cities and...
Parma Heights completing one Greenbrier Commons project, eyeing NEO Soccer Facility demolition
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Minor and major projects are planned at Parma Heights’ Greenbrier Commons. Falling into the former category is a current effort by city workers at the front entrance of the community center. “This was something the service department brought to my attention,” Mayor Marie Gallo said....
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
5 kids surprised with new bikes after helping cleveland.com videographer finish 100-mile challenge (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joseph Greathouse II bounces from room to room at Cleveland’s Broadway Avenue Boys & Girls Club, motioning for five children to volunteer to participate a YouTube video. The Club serves as an after-school haven for about 140 kids in the Slavic Village neighborhood. As club director, he hand-selected these five kids weeks ago and has been looking forward to this day ever since.
The Brew Kettle takes top honors at 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest – winners list, photos
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Brew Kettle took top honors in the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest microbrew competition. More than two dozen judges – most of whom are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program – evaluated beers. Judges looked to see if beers were brewed according to style guidelines by aroma, appearance and flavor. Dan DeRoos of WOIO Channel 19 and I were media judges.
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Pitch made to put Cleveland Glenville’s 100-year-old Cory United Methodist Church on National Registry of Historic Places
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cory United Methodist Church, which has served the Glenville community for 100 years and has had its share of history making moments, could be on its way to earning a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. Cory received unanimous approval last week from the...
Area needle artists will show their work in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Looking for a little Textile Therapy? Thinking about getting into today’s needle arts?
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
Cleveland City Council names its finalists for Community Police Commission
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Thursday announced its top choices to serve on the Community Police Commission, the 13-member citizen panel overhauled by voters last fall that will have final say on police discipline. Council’s dozen finalists include a mix of individuals from a wide array of...
Cuyahoga County proposing solutions to placement crisis to prevent youth staying at DCFS office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At least 617 times in the last four years, children were housed more than one day at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center office building because they had nowhere else to go – but Cuyahoga County officials believe they’ve found a solution. David...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 3 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Woodridge 27. No. 4 Chardon 31, Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.) 24, OT. No. 1 St. Edward 13, Cherry Creek (Colo.) 9. No. 12 Cleveland Heights 22,...
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Medina County College Corner
MEDINA, Ohio -- As the new academic year begins, area college students continue to rack up the accolades. Hiram College: Carlee Lisser of Medina, recently passed their nursing boards. Hiram College educates future nurses to be compassionate caregivers who are clinically competent, ethically grounded, and socially and culturally responsible. Hiram’s...
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost
I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
Westlake home offers stunning outdoor space for under $1.6M: House of the Week
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, the brick and half-timbered home at 1390 Glenbrook Lane is oozing with curb appeal. But it’s what’s behind the house that truly dazzles. Sitting on the edge of a ravine and surrounded by trees, the home boasts multiple decks and an expansive pool deck offering plenty of opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
