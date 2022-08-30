ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Festival kicks off at Westmoreland Fairgrounds

The 29th Annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival kicked off Friday. It runs through Labor Day at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. Exhibitors come from 14 states and display and sell a wide variety of arts and crafts, including jewelry, clothing, home decor items, soft sculpture, scented candles, lotions and soaps, floral arrangements, seasonal decorations, pet treats and accessories, gourmet dips, drink mixes, candies, fudge and kettle corn. Entertainment for children includes face painting, barrel train rides and an animal petting zoo.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Benedum Center stage gets major upgrade

For the first time in over two decades, Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center has a new stage floor. The Benedum Center is one of the busiest theaters in the world, so the old 7,000-plus-square-foot stage had a lot of wear and tear from the past 20 years. According to the trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Public Library celebrates end of summer with FunFest

Monroeville Public Library hosted its fourth annual Library FunFest on Aug. 27. With over 30 local vendors in attendance, there wasn’t a dull moment in the celebration. Inflatable courses and games were set up in a grass area behind the library. Next to the parking lot, Country Flair Farm set up a petting zoo that featured a medley of different animals including a water buffalo, baby llama and zebu.
MONROEVILLE, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)

Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'George The Chipmunk' goes from family's pet project to viral sensation

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The pandemic caused a lot of families to get creative and 14-year-old Jack and his mom in Cranberry have turned their pandemic pastime into a fun TikTok! It's all thanks to their friend George. George is a chipmunk that Jack started feeding a few years ago when they were stuck at home. At first, George was hesitant but he started waiting at the door for Jack, chirping for seeds. Eventually, Jack got a small farmhouse from Goodwill and they set up a cell phone to watch Jack live from their living room. Once they realized how...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5

Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mother-daughter duo to open specialty clothing boutique in Vandergrift

A new business is buzzing into Vandergrift. Honeybee & Co., an online women’s and children’s specialty clothing boutique, is scheduled to open a brick-and-mortar location Sept. 15 at 301 Emerson St. The business, co-owned by the mother-and-daughter team of Rachelle Beavers, 45, of West Leechburg and Destiney Beatty,...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA

