PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Festival kicks off at Westmoreland Fairgrounds
The 29th Annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival kicked off Friday. It runs through Labor Day at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. Exhibitors come from 14 states and display and sell a wide variety of arts and crafts, including jewelry, clothing, home decor items, soft sculpture, scented candles, lotions and soaps, floral arrangements, seasonal decorations, pet treats and accessories, gourmet dips, drink mixes, candies, fudge and kettle corn. Entertainment for children includes face painting, barrel train rides and an animal petting zoo.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Benedum Center stage gets major upgrade
For the first time in over two decades, Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center has a new stage floor. The Benedum Center is one of the busiest theaters in the world, so the old 7,000-plus-square-foot stage had a lot of wear and tear from the past 20 years. According to the trade...
Vandergrift VFD No. 1 celebrates 125th anniversary with games, parade and food
An event more than a century in the making took place in Vandergrift Saturday. Borough officials, volunteers and firefighters from various parts of the state came together for the 125th anniversary of the George G. McMurtry Fire Department, also noted as Vangergrift Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 1. “It’s meant to...
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Public Library celebrates end of summer with FunFest
Monroeville Public Library hosted its fourth annual Library FunFest on Aug. 27. With over 30 local vendors in attendance, there wasn’t a dull moment in the celebration. Inflatable courses and games were set up in a grass area behind the library. Next to the parking lot, Country Flair Farm set up a petting zoo that featured a medley of different animals including a water buffalo, baby llama and zebu.
Latrobe’s inaugural Italian festival to honor city’s history
Latrobe’s First Ward is known for its Italian roots and this month, community members can spend a weekend celebrating that rich history. On Sept. 10 and 11, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream will host the city’s first Italian festival. Michael Ciotti, the coffee shop’s owner, sees the event...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Swimming Pools and Swimming Beaches (Mon., 9/5/22)
Swimming and More: Sandcastle, State Parks, and Other Beaches. It’s going to be a great summer for sunning and swimming at your favorite pool. City and Allegheny County pools will both be open, as is the historic Dormont Pool, and the Crawford Pool in Shaler Township. Swimming in the rivers? Pittsburghers have done it for generations, but more than a few have drowned, so we are not up for recommending it nor for posting a list of precautions. (One hint, though: Swimming while intoxicated is an insanely bad idea.)
'George The Chipmunk' goes from family's pet project to viral sensation
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The pandemic caused a lot of families to get creative and 14-year-old Jack and his mom in Cranberry have turned their pandemic pastime into a fun TikTok! It's all thanks to their friend George. George is a chipmunk that Jack started feeding a few years ago when they were stuck at home. At first, George was hesitant but he started waiting at the door for Jack, chirping for seeds. Eventually, Jack got a small farmhouse from Goodwill and they set up a cell phone to watch Jack live from their living room. Once they realized how...
Paranormal investigations continue in Jeannette in advance of Oct. 8 Ghost Tour
Paranormal investigators are finding eerie evidence in some of Jeannette’s buildings. Members of Truth Seekers Paranormal Researchers have been using specialized equipment at several downtown locations in preparation for an Oct. 8 fundraiser for the Jeannette Historical Society and You Are Here gallery. “We’re still going through the audio...
Pittsburgh's Rib Fest getting off to smoking hot start after Backyard Brawl brings in record fans
Pittsburgh’s annual Kickoff and Rib Festival has been running on the North Shore for more than 30 years and some longtime vendors say this year’s opening day on Thursday brought the biggest crowds they had ever seen. It helped that tens of thousands of football fans flooded the...
Verona mother receives free roof as part of annual giveaway
A single mother in Verona received the surprise of a lifetime from a Plum heating, cooling and roofing company this month. Lindsay Kappeler received news earlier in the year from an insurance company who told her a random inspection determined she needed her home’s roof replaced by June 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 2-5
Everyone from Anglophiles to sci-fi fans will find something to do around Pittsburgh during this last official weekend of summer. A Soulful Taste of the Burgh: Pittsburgh’s Soul Food Festival is set for Friday through Sunday in Downtown’s Market Square, with live entertainment beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Inclusion Games players and friends gather for inaugural event
Megan Kinter of Lower Burrell stood confident with bag in hand. She took a step to the left, checked for wind resistance, and tossed it into the summer sky Saturday . It went through an opening for the win of a cornhole game at the inaugural Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games at Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park.
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
The 12th annual 60 mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mother-daughter duo to open specialty clothing boutique in Vandergrift
A new business is buzzing into Vandergrift. Honeybee & Co., an online women’s and children’s specialty clothing boutique, is scheduled to open a brick-and-mortar location Sept. 15 at 301 Emerson St. The business, co-owned by the mother-and-daughter team of Rachelle Beavers, 45, of West Leechburg and Destiney Beatty,...
Business in Pittsburgh’s Strip District giving away free ice cream on Labor Day
PITTSBURGH — Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is giving away free ice cream to celebrate Labor Day. The business will offer free scoops to unionized workers if they show their union cards at the counter. Free ice cream will be offered from 1-9 p.m....
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Sat., 9/3/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
Psycho Bunny to make regional debut with new store at Ross Park Mall
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Psycho Bunny, a growing apparel retailer that takes an idiosyncratic approach to its branded clothing, featuring an icon of a bunny’s head crossed with a skull and cross bones, is preparing to open its first store in western Pennsylvania. Simon Property Group announced that...
Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day
PITTSBURGH — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National...
